Minister says all federal bills should be analyzed through an Indigenous lens

Mandy Gull-Masty, minister of Indigenous services, attends a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2025 11:13 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 1:40 pm.

OTTAWA — As First Nations leaders gather on Parliament Hill to protest Ottawa’s controversial major projects legislation, the federal minister for Indigenous services says she has asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to screen new federal bills for their impacts on Indigenous communities.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty says other ministries — including labour, justice, industry and natural resources — touch on Indigenous rights in different ways and the legislation they introduce should be analyzed through an Indigenous lens.

Her comments come as First Nations prepare to protest C-5, legislation that would allow the federal government to override certain laws — including the Indian Act and the Species at Risk Act — to get major projects approved.

First Nations leaders say C-5 could trample on their rights and accuse Carney’s government of failing to consult with them.

The government is pushing to pass the legislation by the end of the week through a condensed committee process that will leave parliamentarians with less time to study the bill.

Indigenous leaders warned the government may find itself in court if their rights are not respected and said widespread blockades and protests are not off the table.

Asked whether the federal government could have avoided conflict if it had undertaken an Indigenous-based analysis of C-5 before it was introduced, Gull-Masty said she “would hope so.”

“I often ask myself when these kinds of things happen, ‘Where was the point that communication could have been enhanced on both sides?'” she said.

“I hear what’s going on in the community. I hear all kinds of responses. But getting to the table and clarifying what it is you expect, or what you understand this bill to be, or what your concerns are, that’s where the real problem-solving is.”

Gull-Masty said that as a former grand chief, she knows economic participation is not the bottom line for Indigenous communities worried about the impacts of development on their culture and the environment.

She said Carney is “super open” to the idea of reviewing bills through an Indigenous lens and is willing to engage new methods brought forward by cabinet’s Indigenous caucus.

The federal government already has a duty to consult with Indigenous Peoples when legislation could affect their lands or rights.

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which Canada adopted, also requires free, prior and informed consent — though the federal government says that does not amount to an Indigenous “veto” on projects.

Gull-Masty’s pitch for Indigenous analysis of new legislation would be based on Ottawa’s “gender-based analysis plus” — a 30-year-old mechanism which the government says “has become an integrated component” of its decision-making process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Lawless society': Doug Ford says masked suspects tried to steal vehicle from his Etobicoke home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says four "thugs" wearing masks tried to steal a vehicle from his Etobicoke home overnight, with police confirming the suspects have been arrested. Ford initially said his...

updated

1h ago

MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP after promising earlier in the spring to vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre...

8m ago

Doug Ford calls new Netflix doc about late brother Rob Ford 'just disgusting'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the makers of a new documentary about his late brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, calling them "disgusting people." "I'm not going to watch it," Ford fumed...

1h ago

Major Eglinton Crosstown construction, driver training done as TTC begins integration: Metrolinx

The acting CEO of Metrolinx says the current goal is to open the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in September, but adds systems testing is ongoing.

1h ago

