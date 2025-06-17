Modi, Zelenskyy to meet with Carney at G7 today, as leaders discuss foreign policy

Prime Minister Mark Carney is to hold bilateral talks with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Alberta today.

The G7 will continue for its second and final day without U.S. President Donald Trump who left the talks ahead of schedule on Monday.

Trump said he left due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, and he is missing the day Carney had scheduled to focus on foreign policy.

Carney will meet privately with Zelenskyy, who is set to join a G7 leaders working breakfast session on ending Russia’s invasion.

Modi will meet with Carney late this afternoon after attending various meetings today, including a discussion on energy sovereignty with peers from Brazil, South Africa and Mexico.

Modi’s visit has prompted loud protest from Sikh separatist groups, after the RCMP accused New Delhi of involvement in extortion, coercion and homicide.