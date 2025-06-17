Oilers in must-win mode tonight as Panthers aim to claim Stanley Cup at home

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the first overtime period in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final in Sunrise, Fla., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2025 5:00 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 8:05 am.

Hockey fans in Sunrise are preparing for a trophy-hoisting party inside Amerant Bank Arena tonight as the Florida Panthers aim to wrap up the Stanley Cup final series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The defending champion Panthers grabbed a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven championship after whipping the Oilers 5-2 on Saturday in Edmonton.

Three of the first four games were decided in overtime, but the Panthers crushed the Oilers 6-1 in Game 3 in Sunrise.

The Panthers, who beat the Oilers in seven games last year to win their first Stanley Cup, are looking to become just the third team to go back-to-back since the NHL’s salary cap era began in 2005.

History and oddsmakers are not favouring the Oilers to bounce back. Only eight of the 44 teams to fall behind 3-2 in the final have gone on to win. Boston was the last to do it in 2011 against Vancouver, extending Canada’s Cup drought that goes back to 1993.

Edmonton will need a much better start to make sure hockey’s holy grail gets put back in its case and loaded onto a plane for a potential Game 7 in the Alberta capital on Friday.

Florida has outscored Edmonton 11-4 in the first period, including an ugly 7-0 mark over the last three contests.

