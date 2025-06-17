Panthers’ Sam Bennett wins Conn Smythe Trophy

Sam Bennett’s career year just got even sweeter with his name set to be etched on the 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy.

The forward was named playoff MVP on Tuesday night after the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Final to secure their second straight Stanley Cup.

Bennett, 28, tallied a team-high 15 goals and added seven assists for 22 points during Florida’s championship run.

A native of East Gwillimbury, Ont., Bennett is set to be one of the top names in this off-season’s class of unrestricted free agents with his four-year, $17.7-million contract expiring.

He posted a career-high 51 points (25 goals and 26 assists) in 76 games during the regular season.