Panthers’ Sam Bennett wins Conn Smythe Trophy

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman gives Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett (9) the Conn Smythe trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Sunrise, Fla., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 17, 2025 11:24 pm.

Sam Bennett’s career year just got even sweeter with his name set to be etched on the 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy.

The forward was named playoff MVP on Tuesday night after the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Final to secure their second straight Stanley Cup.

Bennett, 28, tallied a team-high 15 goals and added seven assists for 22 points during Florida’s championship run.

A native of East Gwillimbury, Ont., Bennett is set to be one of the top names in this off-season’s class of unrestricted free agents with his four-year, $17.7-million contract expiring.

He posted a career-high 51 points (25 goals and 26 assists) in 76 games during the regular season.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 32 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup. Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 32 years on Tuesday when the Florida Panthers...

1h ago

Patients charged illegal fees in private clinics: Ontario Health Coalition

The Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) says it has filed a complaint to the Ford government on behalf of patients who have been charged user fees for cataract surgery at private clinics. The move to give...

1h ago

Who to call when: Toronto education campaign cracks down on 9-1-1 misuse

Do you know who to call when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs support? It's not 9-1-1, but 2-1-1. A Toronto education campaign, 'Make the right call' is aiming to clear up confusion...

5h ago

1 man in hospital after alleged stabbing in East Danforth

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in East Danforth that sent one man to a hospital late Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and...

41m ago

Top Stories

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 32 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup. Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 32 years on Tuesday when the Florida Panthers...

1h ago

Patients charged illegal fees in private clinics: Ontario Health Coalition

The Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) says it has filed a complaint to the Ford government on behalf of patients who have been charged user fees for cataract surgery at private clinics. The move to give...

1h ago

Who to call when: Toronto education campaign cracks down on 9-1-1 misuse

Do you know who to call when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs support? It's not 9-1-1, but 2-1-1. A Toronto education campaign, 'Make the right call' is aiming to clear up confusion...

5h ago

1 man in hospital after alleged stabbing in East Danforth

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in East Danforth that sent one man to a hospital late Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

1:33
Ontario Premier Ford alleges he was almost robbed, calls out bail system

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a tangent about the judicial bail system and growing crime in the province that he alleges has impacted himself directly after he almost had his vehicle robbed from his home.

12h ago

5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

11h ago

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

12h ago

0:41
Doug Ford reacts to Netflix doc on brother Rob: 'Let him rest in peace'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he won't be watching Netflix's new documentary on his late brother former mayor of Toronto Rob Ford.

12h ago

2:18
Police pursuit ends with alleged suspect jumping off expressway

Portions of the Gardiner and DVP was shut down following a police pursuit of an alleged carjacking that ended in a suspect jumping off the expressway.

12h ago

More Videos