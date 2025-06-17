Patients charged illegal fees in private clinics: Ontario Health Coalition

The OHC says it’s filed a complaint to the Ford government on behalf of patients who say they’ve been charged user fees when they go for cataract surgery at private clinics. Michelle Mackey has the details and Ontario‘s response.

By Michelle Mackey

Posted June 17, 2025 10:47 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 10:50 pm.

The Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) says it has filed a complaint to the Ford government on behalf of patients who have been charged user fees for cataract surgery at private clinics.

The move to give for-profit clinics a bigger role in surgeries was announced by Ontario Premier Doug Ford in 2023, as a way to reduce wait times and clear the backlog of cataract operations and knee and hip replacements.

At the time, Ford remained steadfast that Ontarians would not have to foot the bill despite increased private-sector involvement.

“I can assure you, I’m looking into the camera, no Ontarian will ever have to pay with a credit card. They will pay with their OHIP card,” said Premier Ford at a press conference in 2023.

Related:

The OHC says patients like Diana Ralph of Ottawa, were charged hundreds to thousands of dollars for cataract surgery in private clinics.

“The ophthalmologist implied I’d have inferior vision if I chose old-fashioned basic cataract surgery which is covered by OHIP, and strongly recommended more expensive options and said that he only uses modern laser surgery,” said Ralph.

She says she was told if she opted for the expensive options she’d be eligible for surgery in 6 months but the basic surgery, covered by OHIP, would take over a year.

“I didn’t know there was any other option and I chose the the least of the expensive options,” said Ralph. “and then they said, oh you have to pay 400 dollars for specialized tests,” she said.

After being charged for the diagnostic exam, Ralph says the clinic tried to charge her $1,300 for the surgery, which she didn’t pay and chose to go elsewhere.

Seniors are being exploited: OHC

The OHC says patients, particularly seniors, are being exploited, and that people are using their life savings to pay for their cataract surgery.

The group is now calling on the Ford government to reimburse patients and take action to stop upselling tactics at private clinics.

“Under Ontario law they have the power to find clinics, they have the power to take other actions to stop them from engaging in this exploitative, and really predatory practices,” said Natalie Mehra, the Executive Director of the OHC.

In response, a spokesperson for the Minister of Health said they agree Ontario has provisions through legislation that prohibit a patient from being charged for an OHIP covered service, but they also called the OHC, “an out of touch NDP backed special interest group.”

“If someone has been charged for an OHIP covered service…they can contact the commitment to the future of Medicare Act program to open a review. Those who have been charged for an insured service will be reimbursed in full,” said Minister of Health spokesperson, Ema Popovic in a statement.

The OHC alleges that patients are often lied to about the wait times so that they’ll be convinced to pay more, but they also want patients to know that everything they need for cataract surgery is covered by OHIP.

The province has a website that tracks wait times for specific procedures.

