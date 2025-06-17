MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP after promising earlier in the spring to vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to run in a byelection.

Poilievre lost his Ottawa-area seat in the general election to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy, a political rookie.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he will call a byelection in the riding as soon as possible.

