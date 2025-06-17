Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs probably won’t testify as defense says its case could be less than 2 days

Sean "Diddy" Combs looks on as defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland cross examines Dawn Richard during Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court in New York on May 19, 2025. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

By Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted June 17, 2025 11:20 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 1:10 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The possibility that music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs might testify at his federal sex trafficking trial all but vanished Tuesday after his lawyer predicted a defense presentation lasting as little as two days and a judge said jurors could begin deliberations as early as next week.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo offered the hint when Judge Arun Subramanian asked him for an estimate on the length of the defense case, and the attorney said their presentation could last less than two days — but not more than five.

If Combs testified, it was likely his testimony would take longer than a week. Testimony by two of his former girlfriends consumed two of the trial’s six weeks.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. He has been jailed at a federal lockup in Brooklyn since his September arrest at a Manhattan hotel.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey said prosecutors would rest as early as Wednesday and no later than Friday morning.

The estimates were provided Tuesday after the irate judge scolded prosecutors and defense lawyers, saying information about a closed court proceeding involving a juror last Friday had leaked to a media outlet.

The judge said he believed someone who was at the sealed court hearing violated his secrecy order. In the future, Subramanian said, he would hold Comey and Agnifilo responsible for any slipups, and any violations of his orders could result in criminal contempt penalties “at the most extreme level.”

“This is the only warning I will give,” he said.

Meanwhile, prosecutors resumed showing jurors evidence Tuesday of text messages, phone calls, hotel records to support charges that Combs oversaw a racketeering conspiracy that utilized his employees and associates and his stature in the hip-hop industry to help him control and abuse women, including two former girlfriends.

Ex-girlfriends Casandra “ Cassie ” Ventura and a woman who testified under the pseudonym “ Jane ” told jurors that Combs used threats and monetary incentives to coerce them into frequent multi-day sex marathons where Combs watched, directed and sometimes filmed them engaging with male sex workers.

Defense lawyers say prosecutors were trying to criminalize consenting sex between adults by targeting Combs.

Ventura’s relationship with Combs lasted from 2007 to 2018 while Jane dated him from 2021 until his arrest last fall.

Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Lawless society': Doug Ford says masked suspects tried to steal vehicle from his Etobicoke home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says four "thugs" wearing masks tried to steal a vehicle from his Etobicoke home overnight, with police confirming the suspects have been arrested. Ford initially said his...

updated

1h ago

MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP after promising earlier in the spring to vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre...

8m ago

Doug Ford calls new Netflix doc about late brother Rob Ford 'just disgusting'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the makers of a new documentary about his late brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, calling them "disgusting people." "I'm not going to watch it," Ford fumed...

1h ago

Major Eglinton Crosstown construction, driver training done as TTC begins integration: Metrolinx

The acting CEO of Metrolinx says the current goal is to open the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in September, but adds systems testing is ongoing.

1h ago

Top Stories

'Lawless society': Doug Ford says masked suspects tried to steal vehicle from his Etobicoke home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says four "thugs" wearing masks tried to steal a vehicle from his Etobicoke home overnight, with police confirming the suspects have been arrested. Ford initially said his...

updated

1h ago

MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP after promising earlier in the spring to vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre...

8m ago

Doug Ford calls new Netflix doc about late brother Rob Ford 'just disgusting'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the makers of a new documentary about his late brother, former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, calling them "disgusting people." "I'm not going to watch it," Ford fumed...

1h ago

Major Eglinton Crosstown construction, driver training done as TTC begins integration: Metrolinx

The acting CEO of Metrolinx says the current goal is to open the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in September, but adds systems testing is ongoing.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

20m ago

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

1h ago

2:18
Police pursuit ends with alleged suspect jumping off expressway

Portions of the Gardiner and DVP was shut down following a police pursuit of an alleged carjacking that ended in a suspect jumping off the expressway.

1h ago

0:56
'Canada Strong Pass' to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more

The fed's new summer program intended to encourage travel with Canada is said to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more.

1:22
Tow-industry crime ring busted in major police crackdown

Peel Regional Police have arrested 18 people in a major organized crime bust that is alleged to have ties to tow-industry fraud and violence.
More Videos