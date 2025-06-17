Sikh protests set to continue in Calgary as Indian PM Modi arrives for G7 summit

A crowd gathers to protest the arrival of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G7 summit, in Calgary, on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 8:05 am.

Some Sikhs say they plan to continue protests in Calgary on Tuesday, condemning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visits the G7 leaders’ summit.

The advocacy group Sikhs for Justice had already held a day of protests Monday when Modi landed at the Calgary airport in the evening then made his way to the summit in the nearby wilderness retreat of Kananaskis.

The protest in downtown Calgary included posters of the leader handcuffed, in a prison jumpsuit and another depicting him behind bars.

Activists have long been advocating for an independent Sikh state in India, known as Khalistan. It has presented a challenge to Modi’s government that resulted in tensions between Canada – and its large Sikh community — and India.

Last fall, the RCMP accused Modi’s government of having a role in murder, coercion and extortion in Canada. In 2023, then prime minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of being involved in the killing of Sikh separation activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C.

There has been outrage since Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Modi as a guest at the G7 gathering. The federal NDP and some members of Carney’s caucus have raised concerns about the invite.

However, Modi has been at several recent G7 summits.

Bakshish Singh Sandhu, co-founder of Sikhs for Justice, said he’s grateful to Carney for bringing Modi to Canada, “so he can be exposed and held responsible.”

Canada is hosting leaders from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy and the European Union. Leaders from several non-member countries, including Modi, have also been invited.

Other groups have held protests in Calgary and Banff, including environmental activists, those upset about the war between Israel and Palestine and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also attending the summit.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Alleged carjacking suspects flee after Gardiner takedown; one jumps off expressway

A section of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway and the DVP are blocked off following an intense police pursuit of a group of suspects involved in an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio...

updated

17m ago

Sizzling start: Heat and humidity to grip Toronto and southern Ontario this week

Summer is set to make a strong entrance in Toronto and across southern Ontario, with a prolonged spell of hot and humid weather expected this week. Daytime highs are forecast to climb into the upper...

25m ago

Modi, Zelenskyy to meet with Carney at G7 today, as leaders discuss foreign policy

Prime Minister Mark Carney is to hold bilateral talks with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Alberta today. The...

3m ago

Carney says Trump wants to reach economic, security deal with Canada within 30 days

Prime Minister Mark Carney's office says U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to reach a deal on a new economic and security relationship with Canada by mid-July. Canada's formal summary of the meeting...

13h ago

Top Stories

Alleged carjacking suspects flee after Gardiner takedown; one jumps off expressway

A section of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway and the DVP are blocked off following an intense police pursuit of a group of suspects involved in an alleged armed carjacking. Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio...

updated

17m ago

Sizzling start: Heat and humidity to grip Toronto and southern Ontario this week

Summer is set to make a strong entrance in Toronto and across southern Ontario, with a prolonged spell of hot and humid weather expected this week. Daytime highs are forecast to climb into the upper...

25m ago

Modi, Zelenskyy to meet with Carney at G7 today, as leaders discuss foreign policy

Prime Minister Mark Carney is to hold bilateral talks with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Alberta today. The...

3m ago

Carney says Trump wants to reach economic, security deal with Canada within 30 days

Prime Minister Mark Carney's office says U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to reach a deal on a new economic and security relationship with Canada by mid-July. Canada's formal summary of the meeting...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
'Canada Strong Pass' to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more

The fed's new summer program intended to encourage travel with Canada is said to include free park admissions, reduced camping fees and more.

19h ago

1:22
Tow-industry crime ring busted in major police crackdown

Peel Regional Police have arrested 18 people in a major organized crime bust that is alleged to have ties to tow-industry fraud and violence.

19h ago

1:22
Trump calls out Trudeau during first meeting with Carney at G7

U.S. President Trump called out former prime minister Justin Trudeau during his first meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7.

20h ago

2:27
Parents demand safety changes outside two Scarborough schools

For years, parents with children who attend two schools on Kingston Road in Scarborough have been demanding safety changes. The City is now responding. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

0:36
Toronto drivers could face $190 fine during no-stopping zone crackdown

The city of Toronto is launching a two-week initiative to deter drivers from stopping in a 'no stopping' zone or be left with a hefty fine.

21h ago

More Videos