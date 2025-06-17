Hamilton police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene of a serious crash involving a stolen vehicle on Monday evening.

The collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Monday near Quigley Road and St. Andrews Drive near Greenhill Avenue.

According to investigators, a white Mercedes SUV — reported stolen — was speeding southbound on Quigley when it sideswiped a white Dodge Ram pickup travelling in the same direction. The SUV then veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a black Toyota heading northbound.

The 71-year-old driver of the Toyota sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Before officers arrived at the scene, the two occupants of the stolen Mercedes fled into a nearby wooded area. Police are actively searching for both individuals and are asking residents and businesses in the area to check CCTV or doorbell camera footage from between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 16.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact Hamilton Police.