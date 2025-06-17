A section of Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway and the DVP are blocked off following an intense police pursuit of a group of suspects involved in an alleged armed carjacking.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio that just after 11 p.m. on Monday, officers attempted to stop two vehicles driven by suspects linked to an earlier carjacking investigation in North York’s Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue area.

“Officers located the stolen vehicle [on the] southbound DVP,” a police spokesperson said.

The suspects were eventually tracked onto the eastbound Gardiner Expressway near Jarvis Street, where police tried to box in a BMW M5 and a Rolls-Royce.

One suspect who fled on foot exited the BMW and jumped off the expressway, landing on Lake Shore Boulevard near Parliament Street. He was taken to the hospital with serious lower-body injuries sustained in the fall.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio that just after 11 p.m. on Monday, officers attempted to stop two vehicles driven by suspects linked to an earlier carjacking in the Don Mills area. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

The remaining suspects fled in the Rolls-Royce, while police recovered the BMW. Several police cruisers were damaged during the takedown attempt. No officer injuries have been reported.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now probing the case.

Section of Gardiner closed ahead of morning rush hour

A man says his friend was below the Gardiner Expressway when the suspect jumped and landed right near him.

“The guy started yelling and that. He ran and made it up 20 feet and fell, because of his legs,” the man told 680 NewsRadio. “30 feet, I would say, easy. Yeah, that would hurt.”

Westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard are closed at Parliament Street. Southbound lanes of the DVP were closed at Richmond Street but reopened on Tuesday morning.

“As the SIU is now involved, we won’t be commenting further on the investigation at this time,” Toronto police said.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.