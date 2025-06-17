updated

Alleged carjacking suspects flee after Gardiner takedown; one jumps off expressway

Toronto police say one suspect exited an allegedly stolen BMW and jumped off the Gardiner Expressway, landing on Lake Shore Boulevard near Parliament Street. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 17, 2025 5:19 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2025 7:53 am.

A section of Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway and the DVP are blocked off following an intense police pursuit of a group of suspects involved in an alleged armed carjacking.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio that just after 11 p.m. on Monday, officers attempted to stop two vehicles driven by suspects linked to an earlier carjacking investigation in North York’s Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue area.

“Officers located the stolen vehicle [on the] southbound DVP,” a police spokesperson said.

The suspects were eventually tracked onto the eastbound Gardiner Expressway near Jarvis Street, where police tried to box in a BMW M5 and a Rolls-Royce.

One suspect who fled on foot exited the BMW and jumped off the expressway, landing on Lake Shore Boulevard near Parliament Street. He was taken to the hospital with serious lower-body injuries sustained in the fall.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio that just after 11 p.m. on Monday, officers attempted to stop two vehicles driven by suspects linked to an earlier carjacking in the Don Mills area. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

The remaining suspects fled in the Rolls-Royce, while police recovered the BMW. Several police cruisers were damaged during the takedown attempt. No officer injuries have been reported.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now probing the case.

Section of Gardiner closed ahead of morning rush hour

A man says his friend was below the Gardiner Expressway when the suspect jumped and landed right near him.

“The guy started yelling and that. He ran and made it up 20 feet and fell, because of his legs,” the man told 680 NewsRadio. “30 feet, I would say, easy. Yeah, that would hurt.”

Westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard are closed at Parliament Street. Southbound lanes of the DVP were closed at Richmond Street but reopened on Tuesday morning.

“As the SIU is now involved, we won’t be commenting further on the investigation at this time,” Toronto police said.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.

Top Stories

Sizzling start: Heat and humidity to grip Toronto and southern Ontario this week

Summer is set to make a strong entrance in Toronto and across southern Ontario, with a prolonged spell of hot and humid weather expected this week. Daytime highs are forecast to climb into the upper...

24m ago

Modi, Zelenskyy to meet with Carney at G7 today, as leaders discuss foreign policy

Prime Minister Mark Carney is to hold bilateral talks with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Alberta today. The...

2m ago

Carney says Trump wants to reach economic, security deal with Canada within 30 days

Prime Minister Mark Carney's office says U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to reach a deal on a new economic and security relationship with Canada by mid-July. Canada's formal summary of the meeting...

13h ago

Everything that happened at the G7 before Trump's sudden departure

It was already an eventful day at the G7 before we learned Monday night that U.S. president Donald Trump was leaving early. The White House says he was returning home because of what's happening in...

The Big Story

46m ago

