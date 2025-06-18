3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect’s fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect’s fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night.

Toronto police say just after 11 p.m., in the Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue area, four male suspects allegedly traveling in a stolen BMW X5 stopped near where someone had just parked their Rolls Royce in a parking lot.

Three suspects exited the vehicle and allegedly produced a handgun while demanding the victim’s keys. The three suspects then drove away in the Rolls Royce with the BMW following.

Toronto police tracked the stolen vehicles from the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) onto the Gardiner Expressway near Spadina Avenue where officers conducted a high-risk takedown of the driver of the BMW.

During his arrest, the suspect fell from the Gardiner onto Lake Shore Boulevard below. He was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with serious lower-body injuries sustained in the fall.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the suspect’s fall.

Meanwhile, the stolen Rolls Royce allegedly smashed through the police barricade and fled the area. The vehicle has since been recovered by police, but all three suspects remain outstanding.

Officers recovered stolen property during the arrest, Toronto police allege. The suspects were also allegedly connected to another attempted vehicle theft around 9:30 p.m. the same evening Finch Avenue East and Yonge Street

Javed Husnain, 21, of Toronto, is now facing several charges including robbery with violence, robbery with a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle involving violence, flight while pursued by a peace officer and possession of device for purpose of committing theft.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday and his current condition is unknown.