Canadian Food Inspection Agency finds rare disease at B.C. commercial pigeon premises

Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2025 9:01 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 9:34 pm.

CHILLIWACK — Canada’s food inspection agency says it has uncovered a case of Newcastle disease at a commercial pigeon operation in Chilliwack, B.C., requiring the birds to be culled and the premises to be disinfected.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the virus affects both wild and domestic birds and can cause pink eye in humans.

It says the ailment is of great concern to the world’s agricultural community since it’s highly contagious and threatens poultry.

The agency says mild strains affect domestic poultry and pigeons and more severe strains can kill chickens.

It says Newcastle disease can decrease egg production in domestic birds and cause high numbers of sudden deaths in a flock, while wild birds can develop wing paralysis and be left unable to fly.

It says the risk to humans is low if gloves are worn while handling infected birds, and that the disease was rarely found to kill wild birds before 1990.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3-year-old Montreal girl missing since Sunday found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal who had been missing since Sunday was found alive in Ontario Wednesday afternoon, putting an end to four days of searching across hundreds of kilometres over two provinces....

3h ago

Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A new report on affordability reveals that middle income earners are leaving Toronto as a result of high housing costs and congestion. CivicAction, a non-profit organization, released the report saying...

4h ago

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

8h ago

Doug Ford says he treats First Nations 'like gold' but they 'keep coming hat in hand'

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is willing to give First Nations what they want for their support in developing mines, but they cannot "keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government"...

4h ago

Top Stories

3-year-old Montreal girl missing since Sunday found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal who had been missing since Sunday was found alive in Ontario Wednesday afternoon, putting an end to four days of searching across hundreds of kilometres over two provinces....

3h ago

Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A new report on affordability reveals that middle income earners are leaving Toronto as a result of high housing costs and congestion. CivicAction, a non-profit organization, released the report saying...

4h ago

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

8h ago

Doug Ford says he treats First Nations 'like gold' but they 'keep coming hat in hand'

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is willing to give First Nations what they want for their support in developing mines, but they cannot "keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government"...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
Arson attacks linked to tow truck crime ring caught on surveillance

Toronto Police released footage of two arson attacks allegedly linked to a tow truck crime ring as similar incidents continue to grow in the city.

7h ago

0:42
Toronto officer found guilty in fatal assault of teen avoids jail time

Toronto police officer Calvin Au has been sentenced to 12 months probation in the fatal assault of teenager Chadd Facey.

9h ago

2:18
Man fatally stabbed in Danforth, police still searching for suspect

A man in his 20s has been fatally stabbed in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood where police continue to search for the suspect.

9h ago

2:03
Hot and muggy week ahead

It's going to be a hot humid week ahead, which will build for a risk of thunderstorms and high temperatures in the coming days.

23h ago

3:33
Patients charged illegal fees in private clinics: Ontario Health Coalition

The OHC says it’s filed a complaint to the Ford government on behalf of patients who say they’ve been charged user fees when they go for cataract surgery at private clinics. Michelle Mackey has the details and Ontario‘s response.
More Videos