Canadian population growth continued to slow with almost no increase in Q1: StatCan

A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) SkyHawks member comes into landing over Parliament Hill during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa, on Monday, July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Posted June 18, 2025 9:41 am.

Statistics Canada says population growth stalled in the first quarter.

The agency says the Canadian population rose by 20,107 people from Jan. 1 to April 1 to 41,548,787, the smallest increase since the third quarter of 2020 when it contracted by 1,232 people.

The increase was so small that it amounted to effectively no growth, StatCan said.

“This was the second-slowest quarterly growth rate in Canada since comparable records began (first quarter of 1946), behind only the third quarter of 2020 and tied with the fourth quarter of 2014,” the agency said in its release Wednesday.

It was the sixth consecutive quarter of slower population growth after a decision by the federal government in 2024 to lower the levels of both temporary and permanent immigration.

However, immigration still accounted for all of the population growth in the quarter as there were 5,628 more deaths than births in Canada.

Canada admitted 104,256 immigrants in the first quarter of 2025, while net emigration totalled 17,410.

Meanwhile, the number of non-permanent residents dropped by 61,111.

While the rate of population growth slowed during the first quarter, Statistics Canada said immigration levels remain high, though comparatively lower than in recent years.

The agency said it was the smallest number of immigrants admitted during a first quarter in four years.

“However, prior to 2022, Canada had never welcomed more than 86,246 immigrants in a first quarter (which occurred in the first quarter of 2016),” the agency said.

In October of last year, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada released information on its 2025-27 Immigration Levels Plan, which included targets for international students and temporary foreign workers for the first time.

“In recent years, Canada welcomed newcomers to support our economy and address labour market needs. As we move away from post-pandemic measures, there is a need to better align temporary and permanent resident immigration levels with community capacity,” the federal government said at the time.

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

5h ago

Toronto cop avoids prison time on assault conviction for incident involving Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was found guilty of assault following a 2021 incident involving a Brampton teenager who later died won't spend time in prison. Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty...

5m ago

$300K in booze stolen: 2 Brampton men charged in 'prolific' LCBO theft spree

Two Brampton men are facing a long list of charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) linked them to a string of alleged high-value thefts from LCBO stores across the region, totalling nearly $300,000 in...

2h ago

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

1h ago

