Two GTA teens charged in violent carjacking, home invasion probe

Myles Tessier, 18, of Mississauga, (left) and Anthony Low, 19, of Brampton, were charged with various firearms-related criminal offences and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 18, 2025 1:02 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 1:04 pm.

York Regional Police have charged two young men following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into a string of armed home invasions and carjackings across the GTA.

The probe, dubbed Project Gamer, was launched in April 2025 after a failed attempt to carjack a Ferrari in Richmond Hill.

Investigators say multiple suspects, including at least one armed with a handgun, approached the vehicle on April 5 but fled the scene empty-handed in a black Land Rover that had been reported stolen from Peel Region days earlier.

York police were able to identify suspects and track a vehicle linked to the incidents. On June 12, officers executed four search warrants at residences in Peel Region, arresting two men and seizing a loaded handgun, an extended magazine with ammunition, a replica firearm, and keys to the stolen Land Rover.

Myles Tessier, 18, of Mississauga, and Anthony Low, 19, of Brampton, were charged with various firearms-related criminal offences and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Investigators have released images of both suspects, believing they may be connected to other violent crimes in the region.

Anyone with information is urged to contact York Regional Police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

19m ago

Missing 3-year-old girl found safe in Ontario

A three-year-old girl who was missing since Sunday, triggering four days of searching in Quebec and Ontario, has been found safe in Ontario. The Sûreté du Québec says the child was found in St-Albert,...

breaking

5h ago

Toronto police arrest 20, lay more than 100 charges in tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have unveiled the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps, saying 20 people have been arrested with more than 100 charges laid. TPS says Project Yankee saw...

updated

2h ago

Man busted at Peace Bridge with 78 pounds of weed in rental truck said GPS accidentally led him to Canada

A man who was arrested at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York, with $230,000 worth of marijuana in a rental truck told authorities he inadvertently ended up at the border crossing after following erroneous...

1h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

19m ago

Missing 3-year-old girl found safe in Ontario

A three-year-old girl who was missing since Sunday, triggering four days of searching in Quebec and Ontario, has been found safe in Ontario. The Sûreté du Québec says the child was found in St-Albert,...

breaking

5h ago

Toronto police arrest 20, lay more than 100 charges in tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have unveiled the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps, saying 20 people have been arrested with more than 100 charges laid. TPS says Project Yankee saw...

updated

2h ago

Man busted at Peace Bridge with 78 pounds of weed in rental truck said GPS accidentally led him to Canada

A man who was arrested at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York, with $230,000 worth of marijuana in a rental truck told authorities he inadvertently ended up at the border crossing after following erroneous...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Hot and muggy week ahead

It's going to be a hot humid week ahead, which will build for a risk of thunderstorms and high temperatures in the coming days.

16h ago

0:52
TTC takes over Eglinton LRT, opening aimed for September

Metrolinx CEO said the long-awaited Eglinton LRT has been handed over to the TTC and is set to open to the public for September. if the transit line passes further inspection.

1:33
Ontario Premier Ford alleges he was almost robbed, calls out bail system

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a tangent about the judicial bail system and growing crime in the province that he alleges has impacted himself directly after he almost had his vehicle robbed from his home.
5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

More Videos