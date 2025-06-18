Two GTA teens charged in violent carjacking, home invasion probe

York Regional Police have charged two young men following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into a string of armed home invasions and carjackings across the GTA.

The probe, dubbed Project Gamer, was launched in April 2025 after a failed attempt to carjack a Ferrari in Richmond Hill.

Investigators say multiple suspects, including at least one armed with a handgun, approached the vehicle on April 5 but fled the scene empty-handed in a black Land Rover that had been reported stolen from Peel Region days earlier.

York police were able to identify suspects and track a vehicle linked to the incidents. On June 12, officers executed four search warrants at residences in Peel Region, arresting two men and seizing a loaded handgun, an extended magazine with ammunition, a replica firearm, and keys to the stolen Land Rover.

Myles Tessier, 18, of Mississauga, and Anthony Low, 19, of Brampton, were charged with various firearms-related criminal offences and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Investigators have released images of both suspects, believing they may be connected to other violent crimes in the region.

Anyone with information is urged to contact York Regional Police.