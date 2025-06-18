Carney heads to Europe on Sunday for NATO, Canada-EU summits

Prime Minister Mark Carney attends the closing news conference at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2025 11:55 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 12:34 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to Europe on the weekend to attend summits on NATO and Canada-EU relations.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Carney’s travel plans today, after he wrapped up the G7 leaders’ summit in Alberta.

Carney will head to Brussels on Sunday to meet with European leaders.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the leaders will work to “deepen the Canada-EU relationship across all sectors,” including trade and defence.

Carney will then head to The Hague in the Netherlands for the NATO summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Carney will engage with allies at the summit to “meet evolving threats in a more dangerous and divided world.”

The NATO meeting likely will focus on defence spending. NATO allies are expected to adopt a plan to hike the defence spending target for members to five per cent of national GDP — a level Canada has not reached since the 1950s.

Carney announced last week that Canada will rapidly advance its military spending timeline to hit the current NATO target of two per cent of national GDP by adding $9 billion to the fiscal framework this year.

Carney warned that Canada depends too much on an increasingly unreliable United States for its defence and is spending too much of its rearmament budget south of the border.

NATO’s GDP forecast puts Canada’s economy at $3.1 trillion for the year, making its two per cent NATO commitment worth about $62.5 billion, according to senior government officials.

The federal government is currently spending about 1.45 per cent of real GDP on defence and has not spent anything close to two per cent since 1990 — despite having promised its biggest allies for years that it would.

At a news conference closing the G7 summit Tuesday, Carney said allies’ attention will shift next week from addressing threats to economic security to addressing issues of global defence and security at the NATO and Canada-EU summits.

“We recognize that our leadership will be defined not just by the strength of our values but the values of our strength,” he told reporters.

With files from Kyle Duggan and Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

5h ago

Toronto cop avoids prison time on assault conviction for incident involving Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was found guilty of assault following a 2021 incident involving a Brampton teenager who later died won't spend time in prison. Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty...

6m ago

$300K in booze stolen: 2 Brampton men charged in 'prolific' LCBO theft spree

Two Brampton men are facing a long list of charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) linked them to a string of alleged high-value thefts from LCBO stores across the region, totalling nearly $300,000 in...

2h ago

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

5h ago

Toronto cop avoids prison time on assault conviction for incident involving Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was found guilty of assault following a 2021 incident involving a Brampton teenager who later died won't spend time in prison. Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty...

6m ago

$300K in booze stolen: 2 Brampton men charged in 'prolific' LCBO theft spree

Two Brampton men are facing a long list of charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) linked them to a string of alleged high-value thefts from LCBO stores across the region, totalling nearly $300,000 in...

2h ago

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect linked to 2023 murder of food delivery driver

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man allegedly linked to the 2023 murder of a Mississauga food delivery driver.

21h ago

0:52
TTC takes over Eglinton LRT, opening aimed for September

Metrolinx CEO said the long-awaited Eglinton LRT has been handed over to the TTC and is set to open to the public for September. if the transit line passes further inspection.

21h ago

1:33
Ontario Premier Ford alleges he was almost robbed, calls out bail system

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a tangent about the judicial bail system and growing crime in the province that he alleges has impacted himself directly after he almost had his vehicle robbed from his home.
5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

23h ago

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

More Videos