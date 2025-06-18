Carney guided the G7 through the ‘diplomatic Rockies,’ says expert

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a soccer ball with beaded Huichol art on it after being gifted it by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, not seen, before a meeting at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 8:18 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney pulled off a successful performance hosting the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., say some world leaders and foreign policy experts commenting on his perceived pragmatism and savviness.

Fen Osler Hampson, international affairs professor at Carleton University, said Carney guided the G7 “through the diplomatic Rockies,” navigating “shifting weather” on the global front and avoiding “avalanches and treacherous cliffs.”

This year’s summit took place amid escalating violence between Israel and Iran, which pushed U.S. President Donald Trump to leave Alberta a day early. On Monday, G7 leaders published a statement affirming that Israel “has a right to defend itself” and that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon.”

Hampson described Carney as pragmatic and said he was “quite deft” in handling the G7 statement on the Middle East.

“He was able to keep Trump on board on that statement,” Hampson said.

Hampson also said that productive sessions continued on G7 priorities, like global security, despite Trump’s departure.

During the two-day summit, Carney held bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including Trump. Carney’s office said Monday that the U.S. president agreed to have a deal on a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S. by mid-July.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a press conference Tuesday that he supports how Carney is dealing with Trump.

“He’s dealing with a different type of cat with Trump. You don’t know which way this guy’s going to bounce from morning to morning,” Ford said. “He wakes up, eats his Wheaties and all of a sudden everything’s changing. So I’m going to back the prime minister 100 per cent and I know all the premiers will. We need to get a deal.”

Ford said it was “good news” that Carney and Trump agreed to put a deal together over the next month. Despite Trump’s early departure, Ford said “at least they had an opportunity to meet, and I’m confident that we’ll get a deal done.”

Carney seemed to impress several world leaders who attended this year’s summit.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One after leaving the G7 summit, Trump said he had a “good time.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, who will host the G7 next year, said Tuesday that Carney fulfilled his mission as G7 host to preserve the unity of the multilateral organization.

“We shouldn’t ask the Canadian presidency to resolve every issue on earth today, that would be unfair,” said Macron. “But he held the group together. He did it with his characteristic elegance and determination.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on social media that he had an “excellent” meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. He says he complimented him and the Canadian government for “successfully” hosting the summit.

Canada and India agreed to designate new high commissioners and restore regular diplomatic services to citizens in both countries.

Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials last fall, following news that law enforcement had linked agents of the Indian government to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens.

At the G7 summit, Carney also pledged $4.3 billion in new support for Ukraine’s defence, including $2 billion for weapons like drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles and a $2.3-billion loan to help Ukraine rebuild its infrastructure.

Hampson said the announcement of the support package for Ukraine highlights that Carney is positioning Canada as a leading supporter of Ukraine among G7 countries.

“He’s showing diplomatic agility, a results-driven approach to this meeting,” Hampson said.

Ahead of the summit, Carney faced some backlash for handing out invitations to some world leaders, like Modi. More than 100 Sikhs gathered in Calgary on Monday to condemn Modi ahead of his visit to the G7 leaders’ summit.

Hampson says “there never was a good time to try to turn the page with the Indians” but that other countries are always invited to the summit.

“It would be odd not to have the world’s fifth largest economy at that meeting, right?,” he said.

Srdjan Vucetic, a professor at the University of Ottawa’s graduate school of public and international affairs, said any criticisms of Carney’s invitations are likely going to be “muted” and that he can claim he’s starting his role as prime minister “pragmatically.”

Vucetic said Carney did “great” at the summit and that he proved he was “savvy” during his meeting with Trump, including when he jumped in to interrupt Trump’s rant to move on to other topics.

