Carney to return to Ottawa after fruitful summit with G7 leaders in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen during the closing news conference at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 8:18 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading home to Ottawa today after hosting the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta.

He had been meeting with world leaders since Sunday to discuss topics such as U.S. tariffs, human trafficking and artificial intelligence.

Carney also had his first meeting as prime minister with numerous leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi’s presence at the summit drew protests from Sikh groups, who said it’s not appropriate to seek closer ties when the RCMP has accused Indian diplomats of extortion, coercion and homicide.

Carney says the G7 summit helped broker a looming trade deal with the U.S., co-launch a stockpile for critical minerals and boost co-ordination in fighting wildfires.

He will be returning to Ottawa amid pushback to his government’s legislation aimed at speeding up federal project approvals, with the Liberals limiting debate amid criticism the bill would let the government bypass existing laws.

