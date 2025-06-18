What to know about the COVID variant that may cause ‘razor blade’ sore throats

FILE - A nurse is shown working during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto. GETTY IMAGES

By Devi Shastri, The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2025 1:31 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 2:04 pm.

The COVID-19 variant that may be driving a recent rise in cases in some parts of the world has earned a new nickname: “razor blade throat” COVID.

That’s because the variant — NB.1.8.1. or “Nimbus” — may cause painful sore throats. The symptom has been identified by doctors in the United Kingdom, India and elsewhere, according to media outlets in those countries.

Other COVID-19 symptoms of any variant include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell.

Experts say there isn’t major cause for concern with the Nimbus variant, but here ‘s what else you need to know about it.

Here’s where the variant causing ‘razor blade throat’ is spreading

The rise in cases late last month is primarily in eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and western Pacific regions, the World Health Organization said May 28. The new variant had reached nearly 11% of sequenced samples reported globally in mid-May.

Airport screening in the United States detected the new variant in travelers arriving from those regions to destinations in California, Washington state, Virginia and New York.

You aren’t likely to get sicker from this variant than others

Not so far, anyway.

The WHO said some western Pacific countries have reported increases in COVID cases and hospitalizations, but there’s nothing so far to suggest that the disease associated with the new variant is more severe compared to other variants.

COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the Nimbus variant

Yes.

The WHO has designated Nimbus as a “variant under monitoring” and considers the public health risk low at the global level. Current vaccines are expected to remain effective.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced last month that COVID-19 shots are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women — a move immediately questioned by public health experts.

Associated Press health writer Carla Johnson contributed to this story

