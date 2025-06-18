Doug Ford says he treats First Nations ‘like gold’ but they ‘keep coming hat in hand’

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is willing to give First Nations what they want for their support in developing mines, but they cannot “keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government” for more money.

Ford is set to meet Thursday with several dozen chiefs who are part of Anishinabek Nation, which represents 39 First Nations in the province.

First Nations are livid with the province over the passage of Bill 5, which gives cabinet the power to suspend municipal and provincial laws for chosen projects through the creation of so-called special economic zones.

The designation of these zones is part of a new omnibus law that Ford’s government says is designed to speed up the construction of large infrastructure projects, particularly mines.

Ford has said the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario will be declared the first such zone.

First Nations have said they want to be part of economic development, but they are outraged by the government’s decision to proceed with legislation before consulting them.

Ford has repeatedly said that First Nation treaty rights will be respected and the government will fulfil its duty to consult them through a series of meetings this summer.

“This is like handing an opportunity on a silver platter to First Nations that, by the way, I have treated like gold,” Ford said Wednesday at an unrelated news conference.

As proof of his government’s good will, Ford pointed to the province’s $3 billion Indigenous financing program for loan guarantees to allow First Nations to become owners in big infrastructure projects, as well as $70 million to train Indigenous workers for jobs in construction, development and mining.

“When I first came into office, I told Minister (Greg) Rickford, ‘Treat them well, give them what they need, whatever they want for them to prosper.’ But there’s going to be a point that you can’t just keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government, you’ve got to be able to take care of yourselves,” Ford said.

“And when you literally have gold mines, nickel mines, every type of critical mineral that the world wants, and you’re saying, ‘No, no, I don’t want to touch that, by the way, give me money’ — not going to happen.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press