One person seriously injured in East Gwillimbury shooting; suspect in custody

Investigators with York Regional Police (YRP) say one person is in custody following a shooting in East Gwillimbury.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Balsdon Hollow and Petal Avenue near Leslie Street. It is unclear when the shooting occurred, but police posted it on X around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics transported one person tothe hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Police will remain in the area for the continued investigation,” police said on X.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known.