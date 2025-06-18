The Big Story

Light at the end of the tunnel for one of Canada’s most expensive transit projects

Metrolinx CEO said the long-awaited Eglinton LRT has been handed over to the TTC and is set to open to the public for September. if the transit line passes further inspection.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 18, 2025 7:16 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 8:47 am.

The opening date for a long-suffering transit project in Toronto is a running joke across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario. The Eglinton LRT, a 25 stop above ground transit line, was set to open back in 2020. Since then, it’s been continually pushed back because of a number of legal and construction issues.

The cost ballooned from $5 billion to $13 billion, and dozens of businesses have shut down, blaming the impact from the years of construction.

Although it’s expected the LRT will start running in September, there is no firm opening date. However, the project reached a critical milestone this week.

Host Richard Southern talks about the project with CityNews journalist Nick Westoll.

