Girl, 5, seriously injured in fall from North York apartment building

A five-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after falling from a two-storey apartment building in North York.

Toronto Paramedic Services and Toronto Fire officials were called to 1 Biggin Court in the Eglinton Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue area at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said a child fell from a unit and was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Toronto police tell CityNews the girl is five years old.

“The child was awake and breathing and was transported to the hospital. Injuries are non-life-threatening,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

The circumstances leading up to the child’s fall are unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

“There doesn’t appear [to be] anything criminal in relation to the fall,” police added.