Girl, 5, seriously injured in fall from North York apartment building
Posted June 18, 2025 5:13 am.
Last Updated June 18, 2025 7:09 am.
A five-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after falling from a two-storey apartment building in North York.
Toronto Paramedic Services and Toronto Fire officials were called to 1 Biggin Court in the Eglinton Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue area at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
They said a child fell from a unit and was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Toronto police tell CityNews the girl is five years old.
“The child was awake and breathing and was transported to the hospital. Injuries are non-life-threatening,” a police spokesperson said in an email.
The circumstances leading up to the child’s fall are unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.
“There doesn’t appear [to be] anything criminal in relation to the fall,” police added.