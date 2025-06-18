Girl, 5, seriously injured in fall from North York apartment building

Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 18, 2025 5:13 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 7:09 am.

A five-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after falling from a two-storey apartment building in North York.

Toronto Paramedic Services and Toronto Fire officials were called to 1 Biggin Court in the Eglinton Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue area at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said a child fell from a unit and was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Toronto police tell CityNews the girl is five years old.

“The child was awake and breathing and was transported to the hospital. Injuries are non-life-threatening,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

The circumstances leading up to the child’s fall are unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

“There doesn’t appear [to be] anything criminal in relation to the fall,” police added.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

3h ago

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

1h ago

Toronto police to unveil results of tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will hold a press conference to unveil the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps. TPS says Project Yankee saw its investigators work closely with other...

2h ago

Light at the end of the tunnel for one of Canada's most expensive transit projects

The opening date for a long-suffering transit project in Toronto is a running joke across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario. The Eglinton LRT, a 25 stop above ground transit line, was set to open back...

The Big Story

22m ago

Top Stories

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

3h ago

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

1h ago

Toronto police to unveil results of tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will hold a press conference to unveil the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps. TPS says Project Yankee saw its investigators work closely with other...

2h ago

Light at the end of the tunnel for one of Canada's most expensive transit projects

The opening date for a long-suffering transit project in Toronto is a running joke across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario. The Eglinton LRT, a 25 stop above ground transit line, was set to open back...

The Big Story

22m ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect linked to 2023 murder of food delivery driver

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man allegedly linked to the 2023 murder of a Mississauga food delivery driver.

17h ago

1:33
Ontario Premier Ford alleges he was almost robbed, calls out bail system

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a tangent about the judicial bail system and growing crime in the province that he alleges has impacted himself directly after he almost had his vehicle robbed from his home.

20h ago

5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

19h ago

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

20h ago

0:41
Doug Ford reacts to Netflix doc on brother Rob: 'Let him rest in peace'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he won't be watching Netflix's new documentary on his late brother former mayor of Toronto Rob Ford.

20h ago

More Videos