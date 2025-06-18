Hurricane Erick is nearing Mexico’s Pacific coast and threatens to bring flooding and mudslides

People walk on Zicatela beach prior to the arrival of Hurricane Erick in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis Alberto Cruz)

By Luis Alberto Cruz, The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2025 7:59 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 12:27 pm.

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Erick was nearing Mexico’s Pacific coast on Wednesday on a forecast track to bring heavy rain, strong winds, storm surge and possible mudslides to its southern coastal region, forecasters said.

Up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain could fall across the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with lighter amounts in Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. The rainfall threatened flooding and mudslides, especially in areas with steep terrain.

The Category 1 storm on Wednesday morning was located about 130 miles (205 kilometers) south-southeast of Puerto Ángel, Mexico, and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). It was moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

The hurricane center said Erick is rapidly intensifying and is expected to be at or near major hurricane status as it approaches the Mexican coast on Thursday, where it could make landfall. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Erick is forecast to be a major hurricane by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The storm’s projected path would take its center near the resort of Acapulco, which was devastated in October 2023 by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 hurricane that rapidly intensified and caught many unprepared.

At least 52 people died in Otis and 32 were missing, after the storm severely damaged almost all of the resort’s hotels.

Down the coast in Puerto Escondido near the southern edge of Erick’s possible path, some fishermen began pulling their boats out of the water under a drizzling sky Wednesday.

Even though the wind had yet to pick up at the Zicatela beach, red flags were up to warn people to stay out of the water. But some surfers ignored them as they continued to ride waves.

Laura Velázquez, Mexico’s national civil defense coordinator, said Wednesday that Erick was forecast to bring “torrential” rains to Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas in southern Mexico.

The mountainous region along the coast is especially prone to mudslides and there are numerous rivers that could jump their banks.

Thousands of troops were being deployed to the area, Velázquez said.

Guerrero Gov. Evelyn Salgado said Wednesday that all schools were closed and the state had alerted all of the fishing and tourism operators of the risk of the coming storm and recommended they prepare their boats. Acapulco’s port closed Tuesday evening. She said 582 shelters were prepared to receive people who might evacuate their homes.

One of the criticisms of the government’s handling of Hurricane Otis was that authorities did not give sufficient warning about the threat posed by the rapidly intensifying storm. Many boats sank in Acapulco’s harbor.

President Claudia Sheinbaum during her daily news briefing Wednesday warned residents in the hurricane’s path to listen for government instructions and to wait it out in their homes or government shelters.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Acapulco to Puerto Ángel. A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected in the area, and preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, according to the hurricane center advisory.

Luis Alberto Cruz, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

5h ago

Toronto cop avoids prison time on assault conviction for incident involving Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was found guilty of assault following a 2021 incident involving a Brampton teenager who later died won't spend time in prison. Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty...

4m ago

$300K in booze stolen: 2 Brampton men charged in 'prolific' LCBO theft spree

Two Brampton men are facing a long list of charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) linked them to a string of alleged high-value thefts from LCBO stores across the region, totalling nearly $300,000 in...

2h ago

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

5h ago

Toronto cop avoids prison time on assault conviction for incident involving Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was found guilty of assault following a 2021 incident involving a Brampton teenager who later died won't spend time in prison. Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty...

4m ago

$300K in booze stolen: 2 Brampton men charged in 'prolific' LCBO theft spree

Two Brampton men are facing a long list of charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) linked them to a string of alleged high-value thefts from LCBO stores across the region, totalling nearly $300,000 in...

2h ago

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect linked to 2023 murder of food delivery driver

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man allegedly linked to the 2023 murder of a Mississauga food delivery driver.

21h ago

0:52
TTC takes over Eglinton LRT, opening aimed for September

Metrolinx CEO said the long-awaited Eglinton LRT has been handed over to the TTC and is set to open to the public for September. if the transit line passes further inspection.

21h ago

1:33
Ontario Premier Ford alleges he was almost robbed, calls out bail system

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a tangent about the judicial bail system and growing crime in the province that he alleges has impacted himself directly after he almost had his vehicle robbed from his home.
5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

23h ago

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

More Videos