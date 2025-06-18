India and Canada to restore diplomatic services nearly two years after killing of Sikh separatist

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a ceremonial reception for visiting Angolan President Joao Lourenco at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India on May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

By Rajesh Roy, The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2025 3:47 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 8:37 am.

India and Canada agreed to restore diplomatic services nearly two years after Ottawa accused New Delhi of alleged involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, which turned into a row straining relations between the two countries.

The announcement was made after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, met Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

“The leaders agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries,” a statement from Carney’s office said.

High commissioners are senior diplomats, representing their country’s interests and fostering relationships with the host nation.

Modi and Carney reiterated the importance of a bilateral relationship based on mutual respect and a commitment to the principle of territorial sovereignty, according to the statement. They also discussed further collaboration in several sectors, including technology, digital transition, food security, and critical minerals.

Meanwhile, India’s foreign ministry underscored the importance of restarting senior ministerial engagements to “rebuild trust and bring momentum to the relationship.”

Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau, shocked the world in September 2023 after announcing in Parliament there were credible allegations about India’s link to the killing of Hareep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver. New Delhi vehemently denied the allegations and accused Trudeau’s government of harboring extremists.

The Indian government had declared Nijjar a terrorist in 2020 under a law meant to suppress dissent. The Sikh independence advocate was a prominent member of the Khalistan movement, banned in India, to create an independent Sikh homeland. He was seen as a human rights activist by Sikh organizations.

Ties between the two countries continued to worsen and in October, India expelled Canadian diplomats and withdrew its high commissioner and other officials from Canada. Ottawa retaliated by dismissing Indian diplomats and accusing the Indian government of an intensifying campaign against Canadian citizens, a charge New Delhi denied.

India’s anxieties about Sikh separatist groups have long strained its relationship with Canada, where some 2% of the population is Sikh.

Modi calls Trump

As Trump abruptly left the G7 summit, Modi had a detailed phone conversation with the U.S. president and shared India’s military response against Pakistan last month following the killings of 26 innocent people, mostly Hindu men, in Indian-controlled Kashmir, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said.

In recent weeks, Trump had claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and offered trade concessions in part to make the nuclear-armed rivals reach an agreement after shooting at each other for days, which was checkmate by New Delhi. Trump had also proposed mediation over Kashmir.

In a statement, Misri said Modi clarified to Trump that India had never in the past accepted nor would it encourage in the future a third-party mediation over the simmering dispute of Kashmir, a Himalayan region claimed by both India and Pakistan in its entirety.

Misri said Modi made it clear to Trump that during multiple talks held between New Delhi and Washington senior officials amid the ongoing military conflict, there was no mention of a trade deal or the U.S. mediation over Kashmir.

The talks to stop military actions were held directly between the military leaders of India and Pakistan through existing channels, Misri said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

3h ago

Girl, 5, seriously injured in fall from North York apartment building

A five-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after falling from a two-storey apartment building in North York. Toronto Paramedic Services and Toronto Fire officials were called to 1 Biggin Court in...

2h ago

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

1h ago

Toronto police to unveil results of tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will hold a press conference to unveil the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps. TPS says Project Yankee saw its investigators work closely with other...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

3h ago

Girl, 5, seriously injured in fall from North York apartment building

A five-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after falling from a two-storey apartment building in North York. Toronto Paramedic Services and Toronto Fire officials were called to 1 Biggin Court in...

2h ago

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

1h ago

Toronto police to unveil results of tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will hold a press conference to unveil the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps. TPS says Project Yankee saw its investigators work closely with other...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect linked to 2023 murder of food delivery driver

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man allegedly linked to the 2023 murder of a Mississauga food delivery driver.

17h ago

1:33
Ontario Premier Ford alleges he was almost robbed, calls out bail system

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a tangent about the judicial bail system and growing crime in the province that he alleges has impacted himself directly after he almost had his vehicle robbed from his home.

20h ago

5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

19h ago

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

20h ago

0:41
Doug Ford reacts to Netflix doc on brother Rob: 'Let him rest in peace'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he won't be watching Netflix's new documentary on his late brother former mayor of Toronto Rob Ford.

20h ago

More Videos