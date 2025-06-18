Man busted at Peace Bridge with 78 pounds of weed in rental truck said GPS accidentally led him to Canada

A man who was arrested at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York, with $230,000 worth of marijuana in a rental truck told authorities he inadvertently ended up at the border crossing after following erroneous GPS directions on his phone.

In a release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers discovered three boxes filled with vacuum-sealed packages of weed in a rental truck driven by a U.S. citizen on June 15.

Ronald Nunn, 43, told border officers he was following directions on his phone “which had unknowingly led him to Canada,” the CBP release stated.

After making a wrong turn onto the bridge, Nunn tried to reverse course, but by then his unusual behaviour had drawn the attention of officers.

When questioned, he said the truck was empty, but subsequent searches allegedly turned up around 78 pounds of marijuana in the back of the vehicle.

“Our dedicated CBP officers continue to perform their jobs at the highest levels,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone.

“Their training and experience help to keep our communities safe from these illegal narcotics.”

Nunn was taken into custody and processed by CBP officers.

“After processing, the illegal marijuana and driver were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department, where he will face felony charges for Criminal Possession Cannabis,” the release adds.