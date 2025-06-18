Man busted at Peace Bridge with 78 pounds of weed in rental truck said GPS accidentally led him to Canada

Approximately 78 pounds of marijuana discovered in the back of a rental truck at the Peace Bridge, in Buffalo, New York. CBP

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 18, 2025 2:49 pm.

A man who was arrested at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York, with $230,000 worth of marijuana in a rental truck told authorities he inadvertently ended up at the border crossing after following erroneous GPS directions on his phone.

In a release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers discovered three boxes filled with vacuum-sealed packages of weed in a rental truck driven by a U.S. citizen on June 15.

Ronald Nunn, 43, told border officers he was following directions on his phone “which had unknowingly led him to Canada,” the CBP release stated.

After making a wrong turn onto the bridge, Nunn tried to reverse course, but by then his unusual behaviour had drawn the attention of officers.

When questioned, he said the truck was empty, but subsequent searches allegedly turned up around 78 pounds of marijuana in the back of the vehicle.

“Our dedicated CBP officers continue to perform their jobs at the highest levels,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone.

“Their training and experience help to keep our communities safe from these illegal narcotics.”

Nunn was taken into custody and processed by CBP officers.

“After processing, the illegal marijuana and driver were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department, where he will face felony charges for Criminal Possession Cannabis,” the release adds.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

20m ago

Missing 3-year-old girl found safe in Ontario

A three-year-old girl who was missing since Sunday, triggering four days of searching in Quebec and Ontario, has been found safe in Ontario. The Sûreté du Québec says the child was found in St-Albert,...

breaking

5h ago

Toronto police arrest 20, lay more than 100 charges in tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have unveiled the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps, saying 20 people have been arrested with more than 100 charges laid. TPS says Project Yankee saw...

updated

2h ago

Toronto cop avoids prison time on assault conviction for incident involving Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was found guilty of assault following a 2021 incident involving a Brampton teenager who later died won't spend time in prison. Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

20m ago

Missing 3-year-old girl found safe in Ontario

A three-year-old girl who was missing since Sunday, triggering four days of searching in Quebec and Ontario, has been found safe in Ontario. The Sûreté du Québec says the child was found in St-Albert,...

breaking

5h ago

Toronto police arrest 20, lay more than 100 charges in tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have unveiled the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps, saying 20 people have been arrested with more than 100 charges laid. TPS says Project Yankee saw...

updated

2h ago

Toronto cop avoids prison time on assault conviction for incident involving Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was found guilty of assault following a 2021 incident involving a Brampton teenager who later died won't spend time in prison. Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Hot and muggy week ahead

It's going to be a hot humid week ahead, which will build for a risk of thunderstorms and high temperatures in the coming days.

16h ago

0:52
TTC takes over Eglinton LRT, opening aimed for September

Metrolinx CEO said the long-awaited Eglinton LRT has been handed over to the TTC and is set to open to the public for September. if the transit line passes further inspection.

1:33
Ontario Premier Ford alleges he was almost robbed, calls out bail system

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a tangent about the judicial bail system and growing crime in the province that he alleges has impacted himself directly after he almost had his vehicle robbed from his home.
5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

More Videos