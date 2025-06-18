Two men from Oakville are facing a series of human trafficking charges following a Halton police investigation into the exploitation of migrant workers at a local sushi restaurant.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says three adult Mexican nationals were allegedly trafficked while working at August 8 Sushi Restaurant on North Service Road West.

According to investigators, the men were brought to Canada under false pretenses and later subjected to coercion and control that stripped them of their autonomy, leaving them dependent on their employers. Police allege the abuse extended to their sexual integrity.

Search warrants were executed at the restaurant and two Oakville homes. Officers found multiple people living in what they described as cramped, overcrowded, and unsanitary conditions. Investigators say additional victims have since come forward.

On June 11, police arrested 46-year-old Rong Xi Yu, the franchise owner of August 8, and 27-year-old head chef Wenjun Li. Both face multiple charges, including trafficking in persons and receiving a material benefit from trafficking.

Li is also charged with sexual assault and withholding identity documents.

Both men remain in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police are urging anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim to come forward.