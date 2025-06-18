Princess of Wales pulls out of engagement at Royal Ascot

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2025 8:31 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 9:31 am.

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales canceled plans to attend Royal Ascot on Wednesday as she continues to balance the demands of her public duties against the realities of her recovery from cancer.

Kate, as Prince William’s wife is commonly known, has been gradually returning to public duties since last fall, when she announced that she had completed chemotherapy and would return to work. At the time, she said her road to full recovery would be long and she would “take each day as it comes.”

Royal Ascot, a five-day series of horse races, is the centerpiece of the summer social season in Britain, with members of the royal family attending throughout the meeting. Racegoers had hoped to see Kate on Wednesday, as Prince William was scheduled to awarding race prizes. William attended without his wife.

Kate, 42, announced on Sept. 9 that she had completed treatment six months after revealing she had an undisclosed type of cancer.

The announcement came six weeks after Buckingham Palace said King Charles III was also being treated for cancer, stretching the ability of the royal family to keep up with its busy schedule of public appearances. Charles has also returned to public duties.

The Associated Press


