Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial takes a day off due to a juror’s illness

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center, May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

By Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2025 11:32 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — A juror’s vertigo on Wednesday ended another day of the sex trafficking trial for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs before it began.

Prosecutors had expected to rest their case by Friday after presenting evidence for the last six weeks, but the delay means they are unlikely to finish until Monday.

Judge Arun Subramanian announced in the morning that a juror reported symptoms of vertigo on his way to the courthouse.

The judge said it was possibly a “momentary issue” and cancellation of the trial for a day may enable the juror to return Friday after the trial pauses for the Juneteenth holiday on Thursday.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said the defense presentation could last up to five days, although it could be finished in less than two days.

Prosecutors say Combs used his fame and power in the music industry, along with violence and money, to coerce girlfriends for nearly two decades to submit to sexual performances involving male sex workers, sometimes on a weekly basis.

The sex marathons, called “freak-offs” and “hotel nights,” sometimes lasted several days as Combs watched, directed and sometimes filmed his girlfriends having sex with other men, according to testimony.

Two former girlfriends testified that they relied on drugs supplied by Combs to stay awake — and numb — throughout the events. They both said they endured the sexual marathons because they were in love with Combs and it enabled them to spend more time with him.

Defense lawyers say prosecutors are trying to criminalize sexual activity between consenting adults. They say their client was involved in domestic abuse, but had not committed the federal crimes of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Combs has remained jailed without bail since his September arrest.

Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

5h ago

Toronto cop avoids prison time on assault conviction for incident involving Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was found guilty of assault following a 2021 incident involving a Brampton teenager who later died won't spend time in prison. Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty...

3m ago

$300K in booze stolen: 2 Brampton men charged in 'prolific' LCBO theft spree

Two Brampton men are facing a long list of charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) linked them to a string of alleged high-value thefts from LCBO stores across the region, totalling nearly $300,000 in...

2h ago

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

1h ago

