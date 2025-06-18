Toronto police to unveil results of tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will hold a press conference to unveil the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps.

TPS says Project Yankee saw its investigators work closely with other police forces, including Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), York Regional Police (YRP), and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

TPS have reported 13 tow‑truck‑related shooting incidents as of early March, making up roughly 70 per cent of all shootings in Toronto so far this year.

The details of Project Yankee will come on the same week Peel Regional Police (PRP) revealed the outcome of a significant investigation into criminal activity within the towing industry, reporting the recovery of millions of dollars tied to an organized network and 18 arrests.

The TPS press conference will get underway at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.