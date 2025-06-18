Toronto police to unveil results of tow truck wiretap investigation

A tow truck drives along the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 18, 2025 6:09 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2025 6:10 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will hold a press conference to unveil the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps.

TPS says Project Yankee saw its investigators work closely with other police forces, including Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), York Regional Police (YRP), and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

TPS have reported 13 tow‑truck‑related shooting incidents as of early March, making up roughly 70 per cent of all shootings in Toronto so far this year.

The details of Project Yankee will come on the same week Peel Regional Police (PRP) revealed the outcome of a significant investigation into criminal activity within the towing industry, reporting the recovery of millions of dollars tied to an organized network and 18 arrests.

The TPS press conference will get underway at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

3h ago

Girl, 5, seriously injured in fall from North York apartment building

A five-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after falling from a two-storey apartment building in North York. Toronto Paramedic Services and Toronto Fire officials were called to 1 Biggin Court in...

2h ago

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

1h ago

Light at the end of the tunnel for one of Canada's most expensive transit projects

The opening date for a long-suffering transit project in Toronto is a running joke across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario. The Eglinton LRT, a 25 stop above ground transit line, was set to open back...

The Big Story

23m ago

Top Stories

Man dead in East Danforth stabbing, homicide unit investigating

A man is dead after being stabbed in East Danforth late on Tuesday night. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Hillingdon Avenue just after 11 p.m. for...

3h ago

Girl, 5, seriously injured in fall from North York apartment building

A five-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after falling from a two-storey apartment building in North York. Toronto Paramedic Services and Toronto Fire officials were called to 1 Biggin Court in...

2h ago

Mid-week scorcher: Humidex to reach 37 in Toronto with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Toronto is experiencing its first real taste of summer, with rising temperatures and growing humidity on Wednesday creating the perfect conditions for potentially strong thunderstorms later in the day. Wednesday...

1h ago

Light at the end of the tunnel for one of Canada's most expensive transit projects

The opening date for a long-suffering transit project in Toronto is a running joke across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario. The Eglinton LRT, a 25 stop above ground transit line, was set to open back...

The Big Story

23m ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect linked to 2023 murder of food delivery driver

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man allegedly linked to the 2023 murder of a Mississauga food delivery driver.

17h ago

1:33
Ontario Premier Ford alleges he was almost robbed, calls out bail system

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went on a tangent about the judicial bail system and growing crime in the province that he alleges has impacted himself directly after he almost had his vehicle robbed from his home.

20h ago

5:34
Trump leaves G7 early, Carney pledges $2B for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump headed out of the G7 summit early amid increasing tensions between Israel and Iran; meanwhile Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge $2B in military aid for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy.

19h ago

1:25
Gardiner police chase: Drone footage captures carjacking suspect vehicle cornered

Drone footage captured the moment Toronto police had an alleged carjacking suspect boxed in following a pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway.

20h ago

0:41
Doug Ford reacts to Netflix doc on brother Rob: 'Let him rest in peace'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he won't be watching Netflix's new documentary on his late brother former mayor of Toronto Rob Ford.

20h ago

More Videos