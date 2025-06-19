B.C. mall owner’s push to buy 25 Hudson’s Bay leases faces landlord opposition: docs

A Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto is shown on Monday, January 27, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2025 7:12 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 7:56 pm.

An agreement Hudson’s Bay signed to sell about two dozen leases to a B.C. entrepreneur has encountered a major barrier, new court filings show: landlords who own the properties are overwhelmingly opposed to her moving in.

The Thursday filing is from Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc., a court monitor appointed to help the Bay through creditor protection.

The document says landlords representing 23 leases in a group of 25 Weihong Liu purchased won’t approve the plan and “would oppose any potential future forced assignment.”

The Bay and a spokesperson for Liu both declined to comment.

Liu attracted attention last month when Hudson’s Bay announced it had chosen her to purchase up to 28 leases for the retailer and its sister Saks banners in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario.

Three of those leases were at B.C. malls Liu owns — Tsawwassen Mills, Mayfair Shopping Centre and Woodgrove Centre. Court documents have shown Liu will pay $2 million for each of those leases.

The Bay will ask a court to approve that agreement Monday but has yet to present the broader 25-lease deal to judge Peter Osborne because it has been working to get landlords on board with the plan.

Court documents filed earlier this week showed landlords had “concerns” with the plan but did not detail what they were.

Liu wants to use the properties to open a chain of modernized department stores she will name after herself. She has told The Canadian Press they will sell makeup, jewelry and apparel but will also have play spaces for children, dining areas and entertainment space.

It is unclear whether the Bay’s leases permit such activity. If they don’t, landlords would have to agree to amendments for her pursue her vision.

Alvarez & Marsal says Liu and her lawyers are working to provide landlords with further information about what she wants to do with the spaces.

Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, the Bay can ask a court to assign its leases to Liu, even if landlords don’t readily agree.

In deciding whether to make the order, the act says the court must weigh whether the appointed monitor agrees with the move and whether Liu would be able to fulfil obligations in the leases and be “appropriate” to assign the contracts to.

In addition to the Liu deals, Alvarez & Marsal’s filing reveals the Bay has been busy trying to find takers for its other leases.

The monitor says one party, which it did not name, is interested in up to eight leases in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. 

It is also near to reaching a deal with an unnamed landlord who wants to acquire one of its own leases for $250,000.

The Bay had one other transaction in the works but Alvarez and Marsal say it fell through after an unnamed company refused to correct errors in the agreement and then backed away from the purchase.

The push to offload leases comes months after Hudson’s Bay, Canada’s oldest company, filed for creditor protection in March because it was unable to deal with mounting debt. It eventually sold its name and trademarks to Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. for $30 million and moved to liquidate all of its stores, which closed at the end of May.

Alvarez & Marsal say the sale of merchandise the Bay owned made the retailer $349.3 million. About $104 million came from goods it had under consignment, $43.9 million stemmed from the sale of additional products available through a consultant agreement and $12.7 million was attributable to furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The monitor says the sales were higher than expected but offset by more forecast gift card redemptions than anticipated and lower interest in furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify suspect in fatal Danforth stabbing

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man at a plaza in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area on Tuesday night. Investigators say an altercation occurred...

2m ago

Coun. Brad Bradford uses campaign-style announcement to push King St. congestion relief plan

Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford put forth a plan Thursday he says would ease crippling congestion in downtown Toronto but some are questioning the approach he used to deliver his message. Standing...

1h ago

Pharmacists push for ability to administer more publicly funded vaccines

Ontarians can already get some routine vaccines administered at the drugstore, and now pharmacists are calling on the province to make more vaccines free and easier to access - a move they say would help...

48m ago

Toronto police officer injured after colliding with transport truck during motorcade training exercise

A Toronto police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding and a transport truck collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police identify suspect in fatal Danforth stabbing

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man at a plaza in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area on Tuesday night. Investigators say an altercation occurred...

2m ago

Coun. Brad Bradford uses campaign-style announcement to push King St. congestion relief plan

Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford put forth a plan Thursday he says would ease crippling congestion in downtown Toronto but some are questioning the approach he used to deliver his message. Standing...

1h ago

Pharmacists push for ability to administer more publicly funded vaccines

Ontarians can already get some routine vaccines administered at the drugstore, and now pharmacists are calling on the province to make more vaccines free and easier to access - a move they say would help...

48m ago

Toronto police officer injured after colliding with transport truck during motorcade training exercise

A Toronto police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding and a transport truck collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Missing three-year-old girl from Montreal found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal that had been missing for nearly a week has been found alive along an Ottawa highway in Ontario.

8h ago

1:43
Taxi scam in Toronto frauds hundreds of victims, more than $500K in losses

Toronto Police say they have arrested 11 people and continue to search for two suspects linked to a criminal network running taxi scams that have allegedly stolen from more than 300 people.

8h ago

1:05
TTC streetcar derails off busy intersection blocking commuters

A TTC streetcar derailed off a busy intersection during the morning commute on Dundas Street West & Bathurst Street.

8h ago

2:17
Temperatures cool down ahead of heat wave

The GTA will see on and off showers throughout Thursday with cooler temperatures, before a heat wave hits the region this weekend.

20h ago

1:42
Meet the miniature donkey with a royal responsibility

A royally big honour coming to a little member of an Oshawa farm.  Audra Brown introduces us to Rosie, the 2025 ambassador to the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.
More Videos