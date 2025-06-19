Canada facilitating commercial flights home for citizens fleeing Israel, Iran: Anand

Smoke rises from the building of Iran's state-run television after an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, on 16, 2025. (AP Photo)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2025 10:14 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 11:50 am.

The federal government will help Canadians in Israel and Iran to fly home once they reach neighbouring countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Thursday.

“We are planning commercial options for Canadians in Israel and Iran to leave the region through certain neighbouring jurisdictions,” Anand told The Canadian Press in an interview.

With airports closed across the region, Ottawa has stationed consular officials on the other side of certain crossings on the Israeli and Iranian borders to help those fleeing either country to get home.

“We have deployed additional consular services to aid Canadians who want to leave the region,” she said. “We’re looking at additional options, which include working with our allies.”

Canada has joined on allies in recent years to co-operate on everything from staging a military evacuation in Sudan to facilitating commercial evacuation flights out of Lebanon last year.

Anand is urging Canadians in the region to register with Global Affairs’ Registration of Canadians Abroad database, so that they can get the latest updates on ways to get home.

“I am extremely concerned for all Canadians and we’ll keep working on this file 24/7 to ensure their safety,” Anand said.
When asked whether she’s calling on Canadians to leave the region immediately, Anand suggested otherwise.

“We are assisting departures for Canadians who wish to leave, and we are here for you,” she said.

Canada this week urged its citizens to “avoid all travel” to Israel as the country exchanges missile attacks and airstrikes with Iran. Canada has advised against visiting Iran for years.

Ottawa and most of its allies have repeatedly called for de-escalation while saying Israel has a right to defend itself.

On June 13, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, which retaliated with missiles. The two countries have a history of trading small-scale attacks and acts of espionage and sabotage.

Related:

Israel said it hit Iran last Friday because the country was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb. The International Atomic Energy Agency says it has no new evidence to prove this.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said American officials also said Iran was not pursuing nuclear weapons in a Monday briefing to the intelligence committee he vice-chairs.

For years, Israel has urged countries to call out Iran for supporting militant groups that attack Israelis, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Palestinian territories.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said during the spring election that Ottawa must be “clear-eyed” about “Iranian sponsors in the region.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police arrest 11, more than 100 charges laid in taxi scam that cost victims $500K

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested, and more than 100 criminal charges have been laid in an extensive taxi scam that involved several unsuspecting victims. Investigators unveiled the results...

updated

29m ago

TTC streetcar derails at Bathurst and Dundas, service resumes on 3 downtown routes

Streetcar service along three TTC routes has resumed regular service following an overhead power outage caused by a derailment downtown. The streetcar derailment, which happened at Dundas Street West...

updated

6m ago

Champagne says Canada won't pause digital services tax

OTTAWA — The finance minister says Canada won't put a hold on its digital services tax on big tech companies, set to take effect on June 30. Pressure has mounted on Ottawa to pause the tax ahead of trade...

8m ago

Toronto police seek suspect in online sale meet-up robberies

Toronto Police are trying to track down a suspect in a series of robberies connected to online sale meet-ups. Investigators say Rayman Zen, 20, of Toronto, responded to social media posts about items...

26m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police arrest 11, more than 100 charges laid in taxi scam that cost victims $500K

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested, and more than 100 criminal charges have been laid in an extensive taxi scam that involved several unsuspecting victims. Investigators unveiled the results...

updated

29m ago

TTC streetcar derails at Bathurst and Dundas, service resumes on 3 downtown routes

Streetcar service along three TTC routes has resumed regular service following an overhead power outage caused by a derailment downtown. The streetcar derailment, which happened at Dundas Street West...

updated

6m ago

Champagne says Canada won't pause digital services tax

OTTAWA — The finance minister says Canada won't put a hold on its digital services tax on big tech companies, set to take effect on June 30. Pressure has mounted on Ottawa to pause the tax ahead of trade...

8m ago

Toronto police seek suspect in online sale meet-up robberies

Toronto Police are trying to track down a suspect in a series of robberies connected to online sale meet-ups. Investigators say Rayman Zen, 20, of Toronto, responded to social media posts about items...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Taxi scam in Toronto frauds hundreds of victims, more than $500K in losses

Toronto Police say they have arrested 11 people and continue to search for two suspects linked to a criminal network running taxi scams that have allegedly stolen from more than 300 people.

9m ago

2:17
Temperatures cool down ahead of heat wave

The GTA will see on and off showers throughout Thursday with cooler temperatures, before a heat wave hits the region this weekend.

12h ago

2:08
Police search for suspect in deadly East York stabbing

Toronto police release an image of a suspect wanted in the city’s latest murder. Shauna Hunt is at Danforth and Coxwell where a man was stabbed to death.

1h ago

2:29
Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A report by CivicAction shows that middle income earners are being squeezed out of Toronto by high housing costs and congestion. The report says without changes, essential workers like nurses and teachers will leave the city.

19h ago

1:10
Arson attacks linked to tow truck crime ring caught on surveillance

Toronto Police released footage of two arson attacks allegedly linked to a tow truck crime ring as similar incidents continue to grow in the city.

19h ago

More Videos