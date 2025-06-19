Indiana Pacers force a Game 7 in NBA Finals after beating Oklahoma City

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Indianapolis.

By John Marchesan

Posted June 19, 2025 11:14 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 11:15 pm.

The NBA title will be decided by the two best words in sports: Game 7.

The Indiana Pacers dominated Thursday’s Game 6 and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91 to set up a winner-take-all matchup on Sunday.

After the Thunder sprinted out to a 10-2 lead to begin the game, the Pacers responded with a 13-2 run of their own to take the lead they wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the game.

Indiana outscored Oklahoma City 36-17 in the second quarter, and Pascal Siakam capped off the half with a massive poster and fadeaway buzzer-beater that sent the Pacers faithful into a frenzy as the horn sounded.

After taking a 24-point lead into the break, the Pacers pushed their lead to 30 by the end of the third quarter and then cruised to the finish line.

Offensively, the Pacers used a balanced attack to dismantle the Thunder’s defenders with six players scoring in double digits.

These NBA Finals will be the first championship series to go to a Game 7 since 2016 when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers capped off a 3-1 comeback and defeated the Golden State Warriors.

You can watch Game 7 back in Oklahoma City live on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

