Police officer rushed to hospital after Hwy. 403 collision with transport truck

A police officer has been rushed to hospital after the motorcycle they were riding and a transport truck collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

The police officer has been rushed to hospital via an emergency run but their condition is unknown.

All westbound lanes of the 403 are closed between Dundas Street and Queen Elizabeth Way.

