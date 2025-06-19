The Big Story

The Israel-Iran conflict: how did we get here?

Smoke rises up after Israel's attack, in Tehran, Iran, on June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 19, 2025 7:14 am.

There is a new war in the Middle East.

Israel and Iran have been trading missile strikes as Israel seeks to bring an end to Iran’s nuclear program.

There are huge implications for regional and global security, as the world waits to see whether the U.S. will intervene.

Host David Smith speaks with professor Elliot Tepper, distinguished senior fellow at the Normal Patterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police to reveal major fraud bust involving luxury goods, art, and multiple arrests

Toronto police are set to unveil the results of a sweeping fraud investigation that has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury goods and artwork. Investigators...

3h ago

3 TTC streetcar routes affected following downtown derailment

Officials with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) say three streetcar routes are affected following an overhead power outage caused by a derailment downtown during the Thursday morning rush hour. The...

34m ago

Suspect reportedly seen with gun takes off after crashing into police cruiser in Kensington Market

Authorities say a person reportedly seen with a gun early Thursday morning in the Kensington Market area crashed into one of their cruisers and drove off. Just before 4:30 a.m., the Toronto Police Service...

1h ago

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police to reveal major fraud bust involving luxury goods, art, and multiple arrests

Toronto police are set to unveil the results of a sweeping fraud investigation that has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury goods and artwork. Investigators...

3h ago

3 TTC streetcar routes affected following downtown derailment

Officials with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) say three streetcar routes are affected following an overhead power outage caused by a derailment downtown during the Thursday morning rush hour. The...

34m ago

Suspect reportedly seen with gun takes off after crashing into police cruiser in Kensington Market

Authorities say a person reportedly seen with a gun early Thursday morning in the Kensington Market area crashed into one of their cruisers and drove off. Just before 4:30 a.m., the Toronto Police Service...

1h ago

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Police search for suspect in deadly East York stabbing

Toronto police release an image of a suspect wanted in the city’s latest murder. Shauna Hunt is at Danforth and Coxwell where a man was stabbed to death.

15h ago

2:29
Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A report by CivicAction shows that middle income earners are being squeezed out of Toronto by high housing costs and congestion. The report says without changes, essential workers like nurses and teachers will leave the city.

16h ago

1:10
Arson attacks linked to tow truck crime ring caught on surveillance

Toronto Police released footage of two arson attacks allegedly linked to a tow truck crime ring as similar incidents continue to grow in the city.

17h ago

0:42
Toronto officer found guilty in fatal assault of teen avoids jail time

Toronto police officer Calvin Au has been sentenced to 12 months probation in the fatal assault of teenager Chadd Facey.

19h ago

2:18
Man fatally stabbed in Danforth, police still searching for suspect

A man in his 20s has been fatally stabbed in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood where police continue to search for the suspect.

19h ago

More Videos