The Big Story
The Israel-Iran conflict: how did we get here?
Posted June 19, 2025 7:14 am.
There is a new war in the Middle East.
Israel and Iran have been trading missile strikes as Israel seeks to bring an end to Iran’s nuclear program.
There are huge implications for regional and global security, as the world waits to see whether the U.S. will intervene.
Host David Smith speaks with professor Elliot Tepper, distinguished senior fellow at the Normal Patterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa.