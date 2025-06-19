Suspect reportedly seen with gun takes off after crashing into police cruiser in Kensington Market

Authorities say a person reportedly seen with a gun early Thursday morning in the Kensington Market area crashed into one of their cruisers and drove off.

Just before 4:30 a.m., the Toronto Police Service (TPS) received reports of a person with a gun near Augusta Avenue and Denison Square, west of Spadina Avenue.

Police say the suspect took off in a vehicle, collided with a police cruiser and then kept going.

Investigators have not released a description of the vehicle or the person they are looking for.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Police have closed the intersection of Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue as they continue to investigate.