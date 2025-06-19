Blue Jays’ Scherzer impresses in latest triple-A rehab start

Right-hander Max Scherzer in a rehab start with the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 19, 2025 8:58 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 9:02 am.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer looks about ready to return to the big leagues.

The 40-year-old made his second rehab start with the Buffalo Bisons and performed well, tossing 4 1/3 innings on 75 pitches, striking out eight batters, allowing only one hit and walking two.

Scherzer sat at 92.5 m.p.h. with his fastball while topping out at 94.2 m.p.h. He mixed in his curveball, cutter, changeup and slider to generate 11 whiffs on 36 swings.

The 40-year-old was particularly sharp in the first inning, striking out two batters. He was even more impressive in the second frame, mowing down all three Red Sox hitters with swinging strikeouts.

“I looked at the reports [but] haven’t spoken to him yet,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said following Toronto’s 8-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. “I’ll get in touch with him later tonight. But the line was great and what I saw on video looked really good, too.”

Scherzer’s only appearance with the Blue Jays this season came during his debut on March 29 against the Baltimore Orioles. He lasted three innings before exiting, later revealing the issue to be right thumb inflammation; something he said has flared up in the past.

Scherzer will likely rejoin the Blue Jays for his next start, which could come on Tuesday against the Guardians in Cleveland. Given Monday’s off day, that would ensure the veteran right-hander has five days of rest between outings.

“That’d be good,” Schneider said on Wednesday. “I know he talked about that in spring, kind of having like an extra day before you get into the season. So yeah, that would line up nicely.”

The veteran hurler signed a one-year, $15.5 million contract with the Blue Jays over the offseason, his seventh team over the course of his illustrious 18-year career.

Toronto enters Thursday’s game at 40-33 and a few games back of the struggling New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.

With files from Sportsnet’s David Singh

Top Stories

Toronto police to reveal major fraud bust involving luxury goods, art, and multiple arrests

Toronto police are set to unveil the results of a sweeping fraud investigation that has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury goods and artwork. Investigators...

3h ago

3 TTC streetcar routes affected following downtown derailment

Officials with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) say three streetcar routes are affected following an overhead power outage caused by a derailment downtown during the Thursday morning rush hour. The...

34m ago

Suspect reportedly seen with gun takes off after crashing into police cruiser in Kensington Market

Authorities say a person reportedly seen with a gun early Thursday morning in the Kensington Market area crashed into one of their cruisers and drove off. Just before 4:30 a.m., the Toronto Police Service...

1h ago

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

1h ago

