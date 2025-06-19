New measles cases increase for third week in northern Ontario public health unit

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont., on March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2025 1:38 pm.

A northern Ontario region that saw its first measles infection in April is now seeing dozens of new cases for the third week in a row.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 96 new measles cases in the province over the past week, bringing the total number to 2,179 since an outbreak began in October.

Thirty-four of the new infections are in Algoma Public Health, which includes Sault Ste. Marie. Last week, it had 28 new infections, which have been rising since April 23 when it reported its first case this year.

That raises the northern health unit’s count to 115 and includes three hospitalizations.

Related:

Dr. John Tuinema, Algoma’s associate medical officer of health, says this uptick was expected. 

“Our first case happened a couple months after a lot of what happened in Southwestern Ontario, so I would say that we are in a similar place that they would have been a few months prior,” says Tuinema. 

But Tuinema says his northern region likely won’t reach the number seen in southwestern Ontario because of a high vaccination rate and small population size. 

According to Algoma Public Health, 87 per cent of seven-year-olds and 97 per cent of 17-year-olds are vaccinated against measles.

“When we do have a case, if they do have contact with people who are immunized, that kind of quickly hits that wall of herd immunity. But it’s still sort of working its way through some of the unimmunized population. It’s almost exclusively been in private settings, such as households,” says Tuinema.

Southwestern Public Health, considered the provincial hotspot of the outbreak over the last seven months, has recorded a total of 751 cases. 

That includes 12 new infections, which have been decreasing week by week over the last month.

Related:

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada announces retaliatory measures on U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is taking steps to protect the steel and aluminum industries with new counter-tariffs and protectionist policies. The prime minister says Ottawa is introducing...

breaking

18m ago

Toronto police arrest 11, more than 100 charges laid in taxi scam that cost victims $500K

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested, and more than 100 criminal charges have been laid in an extensive taxi scam that involved several unsuspecting victims. Investigators unveiled the results...

15m ago

Canada facilitating commercial flights home for citizens fleeing Israel, Iran: Anand

The federal government will help Canadians in Israel and Iran to fly home once they reach neighbouring countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Thursday. "We are planning commercial options...

2h ago

Doug Ford says he treats First Nations 'like gold' but they 'keep coming hat in hand'

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is willing to give First Nations what they want for their support in developing mines, but they cannot "keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government"...

19h ago

Top Stories

Canada announces retaliatory measures on U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is taking steps to protect the steel and aluminum industries with new counter-tariffs and protectionist policies. The prime minister says Ottawa is introducing...

breaking

18m ago

Toronto police arrest 11, more than 100 charges laid in taxi scam that cost victims $500K

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested, and more than 100 criminal charges have been laid in an extensive taxi scam that involved several unsuspecting victims. Investigators unveiled the results...

15m ago

Canada facilitating commercial flights home for citizens fleeing Israel, Iran: Anand

The federal government will help Canadians in Israel and Iran to fly home once they reach neighbouring countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Thursday. "We are planning commercial options...

2h ago

Doug Ford says he treats First Nations 'like gold' but they 'keep coming hat in hand'

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is willing to give First Nations what they want for their support in developing mines, but they cannot "keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government"...

19h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Missing three-year-old girl from Montreal found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal that had been missing for nearly a week has been found alive along an Ottawa highway in Ontario.

2h ago

1:43
Taxi scam in Toronto frauds hundreds of victims, more than $500K in losses

Toronto Police say they have arrested 11 people and continue to search for two suspects linked to a criminal network running taxi scams that have allegedly stolen from more than 300 people.

2h ago

1:05
TTC streetcar derails off busy intersection blocking commuters

A TTC streetcar derailed off a busy intersection during the morning commute on Dundas Street West & Bathurst Street.

2h ago

2:08
Police search for suspect in deadly East York stabbing

Toronto police release an image of a suspect wanted in the city’s latest murder. Shauna Hunt is at Danforth and Coxwell where a man was stabbed to death.

3h ago

2:29
Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A report by CivicAction shows that middle income earners are being squeezed out of Toronto by high housing costs and congestion. The report says without changes, essential workers like nurses and teachers will leave the city.

21h ago

More Videos