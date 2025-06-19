3-year-old missing Montreal girl found safe in Ontario needs rest, privacy: Quebec police

A Montreal child who went missing for several days was found in Ontario. Blur added. (Courtesy: Surete du Quebec)

By News Staff

Posted June 19, 2025 1:57 pm.

Quebec provincial police are are asking the public to stop sharing the name and photo of the three-year-old Montreal girl who was found alive in Ontario after going missing for four days.

The child was found all alone along Highway 417, east of the on-ramp for Casselman, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon. She was reported missing Sunday by her mother, who was later arrested and charged with unlawful abandonment of a child.

While tips from citizens in Quebec and Ontario, who widely shared the girl’s name and photo throughout the search, contributed to her being found, police are now asking people to restore her anonymity.

“What she experienced as a child was a very difficult ordeal,” the SQ’s Jean Raphaël Drolet said in a video on the police force’s social media Thursday. “And what she needs right now is to rest, regain her strength, and also to return to anonymity. We’re counting on everyone right now to stop spreading her identity or posting photos or videos that could identify her.

“This is intended for her, today and in the future, but also for her loved ones, who also experienced this event.”

Ontario Provincial Police found the girl while searching the rural area southeast of Ottawa with a drone, about 120 kilometres southwest of the child’s Montreal home.

She was reported missing by her mother on Sunday afternoon, about six hours after they left their home and some 90 minutes after they were last seen together near Casselman.

The 34-year-old mother is scheduled to return to court Friday for a bail hearing.

