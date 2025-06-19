Mississauga man charged in alleged Scarborough assault and robbery

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted June 19, 2025 8:29 pm.

A 21-year-old Mississauga man is facing a total of nine charges following an alleged robbery in Scarborough earlier this year.

Police say a man and another person met through social media and agreed to meet up. The man picked up the victim in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area on April 8 and allegedly assaulted them before stealing their belongings.

Investigators say Ridhampreet Singh, 21, of Mississauga was arrested on June 10 and has been charged with forcible confinement, assault, two counts of robbery, three counts of uttering threats, assault with a weapon and fraud under $5,000.

