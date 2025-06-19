Ontario to provide ice storm recovery funding for businesses, municipalities

Photo shows devastating effects of the ice storm in Barrie on March 30, 2025. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2025 4:07 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 4:46 pm.

The Ontario government says it’s introducing two financial assistance programs to help municipalities and businesses recover from a severe March ice storm.

The storm in late March left nearly 400,000 homes and businesses with power outages and damaged property as freezing rain covered parts of Ontario in layers of ice.

The province says it will launch two one-time financial assistance programs to help with ice storm recovery, including one to help municipalities pay for emergency response and cleanup costs such as clearing fallen trees.

The other program will provide up to $5 million for small businesses, small farms and not-for-profit organizations to pay for storm-related cleanup and essential repairs not covered by private insurance.

The province did not specify how much money it has set aside for the programs, but said final amounts for business assistance will be based on the number of applicants and eligible costs, while municipal funding will be based on the eligible emergency response and recovery costs.

The province says eligible businesses and municipalities will have until Oct. 31 to apply for the funding.

Toronto police officer injured after colliding with transport truck during motorcade training exercise

A Toronto police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding and a transport truck collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the...

4m ago

Steel industry groups say Carney's retaliatory plan for U.S. tariffs 'falls short'

The Canadian Steel Producers Association and United Steelworkers Union are panning Prime Minister Mark Carney's response to U.S. President Donald Trump's punishing tariffs. Their response came hours...

21m ago

Doug Ford apologizes for comment that First Nations 'keep coming hat in hand'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford apologized on Thursday for comments he made a day earlier about First Nations that some critics deemed racist.  Ford had said he is willing to give First Nations what they...

12m ago

Coun. Brad Bradford uses campaign-style announcement to push King St. congestion relief plan

Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford put forth a plan Thursday he says would ease crippling congestion in downtown Toronto but some are questioning the approach he used to deliver his message. Standing...

52m ago

