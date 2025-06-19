People with disabilities concerned proposed Liberal bill will increase federal taxes

Nicholas Taylor, 39, of Cooks Brook, N.S., outside of their mother's home in this undated handout photo. Taylor is concerned that changes to the federal tax system brought forward earlier this month will mean their family receives a lower tax credit. Taylor estimates the loss of about $100 is the cost of a month of medications. Advocacy groups are asking the federal Liberals to make a small adjustment to the bill to ensure people with disabilities don't end up paying more to the Canada Revenue Agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Nicholas Taylor *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 5:07 am.

HALIFAX — Advocacy groups are asking the federal Liberal government to adjust its proposed tax bill to ensure people with disabilities don’t end up paying more to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Inclusion Canada says it favours Ottawa lowering the lowest marginal tax rate from 15 to 14 per cent, as proposed in the bill that passed first reading earlier this month.

However, the group says the unintended result of the change is that tax credits for people with disabilities will decrease in many cases.

That’s because the credit — used to reduce taxes payable — is generated by a formula that is tied to the marginal tax rate, and by dropping that rate to 14 per cent, the credit shrinks.

Krista Carr, the CEO of Inclusion Canada, said in a telephone interview Monday “we’re really hoping this is something that will be remedied, but as of yet we’ve not had a response.”

The lobby group says without this change, many lower income people with disabilities who rely on the tax credit will be paying about $100 a year more to Ottawa.

The March of Dimes, an organization that also works on behalf of people with disabilities, says in a release that families with children with disabilities would lose an average of about $156 per child.

The federal Finance Department didn’t immediately provide a comment on the groups’ request for the change to the bill.

The Liberals have said reducing the marginal tax rate will save two-income families up to $840 a year in 2026. Ottawa has also noted that beginning in July eligible Canadians can receive up to $2,400 a year from the Canada Disability Benefit.

Carr said people with disabilities will lose money in the tax credits “that are fundamentally important to them as it helps offset the expenses related to disabilities.”

She argues the simple fix is to amend the bill to keep the marginal tax credit rate at 15 per cent, “just for the calculation of these particular tax credits.”

Carr also said tax credits on medical expenses will also be affected, and that could further add to the tax bill for people with disabilities.

Nicholas Taylor, a resident of Cooks Brook, N.S., said in an interview Tuesday that the extra $100 in taxes would be roughly equivalent to a month of medication costs.

The 39-year-old has polyneuropathy — a condition that where peripheral nerves in the body are damaged — which limits Taylor’s mobility and requires the use of a wheelchair.

“For myself, that’s a month’s worth of medication. I’m diabetic and the blood strips that I have to purchase, they’re also about $100 for a package,” Taylor said.

With tax payments annually of about $450 on $12,000 in income, Taylor estimates the extra $100 the changes may cost him represents a 25 per cent tax increase.

“We need people with disabilities to be consulted before policies like this are brought in,” Taylor added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police to reveal major fraud bust involving luxury goods, art, and multiple arrests

Toronto police are set to unveil the results of a sweeping fraud investigation that has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury goods and artwork. Investigators...

1h ago

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

15h ago

Toronto police arrest 20, lay more than 100 charges in tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have unveiled the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps, saying 20 people have been arrested with more than 100 charges laid. TPS says Project Yankee saw...

1h ago

3-year-old Montreal girl missing since Sunday found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal who had been missing since Sunday was found alive in Ontario Wednesday afternoon, putting an end to four days of searching across hundreds of kilometres over two provinces....

10h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police to reveal major fraud bust involving luxury goods, art, and multiple arrests

Toronto police are set to unveil the results of a sweeping fraud investigation that has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury goods and artwork. Investigators...

1h ago

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

15h ago

Toronto police arrest 20, lay more than 100 charges in tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have unveiled the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps, saying 20 people have been arrested with more than 100 charges laid. TPS says Project Yankee saw...

1h ago

3-year-old Montreal girl missing since Sunday found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal who had been missing since Sunday was found alive in Ontario Wednesday afternoon, putting an end to four days of searching across hundreds of kilometres over two provinces....

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Police search for suspect in deadly East York stabbing

Toronto police release an image of a suspect wanted in the city’s latest murder. Shauna Hunt is at Danforth and Coxwell where a man was stabbed to death.

12h ago

2:29
Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A report by CivicAction shows that middle income earners are being squeezed out of Toronto by high housing costs and congestion. The report says without changes, essential workers like nurses and teachers will leave the city.

13h ago

1:10
Arson attacks linked to tow truck crime ring caught on surveillance

Toronto Police released footage of two arson attacks allegedly linked to a tow truck crime ring as similar incidents continue to grow in the city.

14h ago

0:42
Toronto officer found guilty in fatal assault of teen avoids jail time

Toronto police officer Calvin Au has been sentenced to 12 months probation in the fatal assault of teenager Chadd Facey.

17h ago

2:18
Man fatally stabbed in Danforth, police still searching for suspect

A man in his 20s has been fatally stabbed in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood where police continue to search for the suspect.

17h ago

More Videos