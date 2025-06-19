A woman has been charged in a homicide investigation following the death of another woman whose body was discovered inside a burning home in Pickering.

Emergency crews were called to a residence near Primrose Court and Fairport Road on June 11 at around 2:20 p.m., after reports of a house fire.

Inside the home, firefighters located the body of a 69-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Following a post-mortem examination, the Durham Regional Police Homicide Unit took over the case. Authorities have not released the cause of death.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested and charged Sandra Coutinho, 34, of Pickering with accessory after the fact to murder. She was held for a bail hearing.

Police have identified a second suspect in the homicide investigation, which remains ongoing.

“At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham Regional Police Service.