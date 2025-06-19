Woman charged in fatal Pickering fire deemed homicide, 2nd suspect identified

A crime scene is seen involving the Durham Regional Police Service. Photo: DRPS HANDOUT.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 19, 2025 10:35 am.

A woman has been charged in a homicide investigation following the death of another woman whose body was discovered inside a burning home in Pickering.

Emergency crews were called to a residence near Primrose Court and Fairport Road on June 11 at around 2:20 p.m., after reports of a house fire.

Inside the home, firefighters located the body of a 69-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Following a post-mortem examination, the Durham Regional Police Homicide Unit took over the case. Authorities have not released the cause of death.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested and charged Sandra Coutinho, 34, of Pickering with accessory after the fact to murder. She was held for a bail hearing.

Police have identified a second suspect in the homicide investigation, which remains ongoing.

“At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham Regional Police Service.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police arrest 11, more than 100 charges laid in taxi scam that cost victims $500K

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested, and more than 100 criminal charges have been laid in an extensive taxi scam that involved several unsuspecting victims. Investigators unveiled the results...

updated

28m ago

TTC streetcar derails at Bathurst and Dundas, service resumes on 3 downtown routes

Streetcar service along three TTC routes has resumed regular service following an overhead power outage caused by a derailment downtown. The streetcar derailment, which happened at Dundas Street West...

updated

5m ago

Canada facilitating commercial flights home for citizens fleeing Israel, Iran: Anand

The federal government will help Canadians in Israel and Iran to fly home once they reach neighbouring countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Thursday. "We are planning commercial options...

13m ago

Champagne says Canada won't pause digital services tax

OTTAWA — The finance minister says Canada won't put a hold on its digital services tax on big tech companies, set to take effect on June 30. Pressure has mounted on Ottawa to pause the tax ahead of trade...

7m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police arrest 11, more than 100 charges laid in taxi scam that cost victims $500K

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested, and more than 100 criminal charges have been laid in an extensive taxi scam that involved several unsuspecting victims. Investigators unveiled the results...

updated

28m ago

TTC streetcar derails at Bathurst and Dundas, service resumes on 3 downtown routes

Streetcar service along three TTC routes has resumed regular service following an overhead power outage caused by a derailment downtown. The streetcar derailment, which happened at Dundas Street West...

updated

5m ago

Canada facilitating commercial flights home for citizens fleeing Israel, Iran: Anand

The federal government will help Canadians in Israel and Iran to fly home once they reach neighbouring countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Thursday. "We are planning commercial options...

13m ago

Champagne says Canada won't pause digital services tax

OTTAWA — The finance minister says Canada won't put a hold on its digital services tax on big tech companies, set to take effect on June 30. Pressure has mounted on Ottawa to pause the tax ahead of trade...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Taxi scam in Toronto frauds hundreds of victims, more than $500K in losses

Toronto Police say they have arrested 11 people and continue to search for two suspects linked to a criminal network running taxi scams that have allegedly stolen from more than 300 people.

8m ago

2:17
Temperatures cool down ahead of heat wave

The GTA will see on and off showers throughout Thursday with cooler temperatures, before a heat wave hits the region this weekend.

12h ago

2:08
Police search for suspect in deadly East York stabbing

Toronto police release an image of a suspect wanted in the city’s latest murder. Shauna Hunt is at Danforth and Coxwell where a man was stabbed to death.

1h ago

2:29
Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A report by CivicAction shows that middle income earners are being squeezed out of Toronto by high housing costs and congestion. The report says without changes, essential workers like nurses and teachers will leave the city.

19h ago

1:10
Arson attacks linked to tow truck crime ring caught on surveillance

Toronto Police released footage of two arson attacks allegedly linked to a tow truck crime ring as similar incidents continue to grow in the city.

19h ago

More Videos