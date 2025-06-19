Province offering $150K for information in missing Sullivan children case

Lilly, 6, and Jack, 4, Sullivan have been missing since May 2. (RCMP composite image)

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted June 19, 2025 10:02 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 11:21 am.

Well over a month after the disappearance of two children from a rural Pictou County town, the provincial government is offering a reward to people with information on the case.

Siblings Jack, 4, and Lilly Sullivan, 6, were reported missing on May 2, and since then, there has been very little evidence of their whereabouts. The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information about the case.

The last time the two children were seen outside of their home on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station was May 1, when they were out with two family members. The next day, they were reported missing by their stepfather, Daniel Martell, and mother, Malehya Brooks-Murray.

“The disappearance of Jack and Lilly Sullivan is felt across the province and beyond, and my heart goes out to the family, the community and everyone who has been working to find these children since Day 1,” Becky Druhan, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, said in a release. “Police and investigators are working tirelessly to find answers, and I urge anyone with information to please share this with the RCMP as soon as possible.”

The money is coming out of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which is a “tool,” the province said helps police in “major unsolved crime cases.”

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

There are 122 active cases in the program. The reward is based on the value of the information given.

What has been happening with the Sullivan children case?

It was a “meticulous” search in the area where the children were last seen for about six days, until RCMP scaled back the efforts on May 7. In a press conference, officials said the likelihood that the pair survived the dense, rugged outdoors was very low.

Several searches over weekends were carried out that saw experts comb through the forest around Gairloch Road and in bodies of water. Nothing turned up other than a possible boot print by the pipeline trail that could not be confirmed was made by the children.

The latest information on the case given from police came last week on June 11, when a press release noted that officers were conducting polygraph (lie detector) tests on some of the 54 people they had formally interviewed.

RCMP say they cannot detail how many people received a polygraph test, but said they have been ongoing since the first day the children went missing.

When faced with direct questions on whether police believe the children are alive, Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told media that his thoughts on the case were “irrelevant” but that a situation like this “stays with you…can certainly affect you.”

Police have also been granted seven court authorizations to seize and examine materials and devices that could be useful for the case.

There have been 488 tips from the public that they have followed up on. Despite these efforts, police are now appealing for further public information on the children’s disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. People who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.

People who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police arrest 11, more than 100 charges laid in taxi scam that cost victims $500K

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested, and more than 100 criminal charges have been laid in an extensive taxi scam that involved several unsuspecting victims. Investigators unveiled the results...

updated

32m ago

TTC streetcar derails at Bathurst and Dundas, service resumes on 3 downtown routes

Streetcar service along three TTC routes has resumed regular service following an overhead power outage caused by a derailment downtown. The streetcar derailment, which happened at Dundas Street West...

updated

9m ago

Canada facilitating commercial flights home for citizens fleeing Israel, Iran: Anand

The federal government will help Canadians in Israel and Iran to fly home once they reach neighbouring countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Thursday. "We are planning commercial options...

16m ago

Champagne says Canada won't pause digital services tax

OTTAWA — The finance minister says Canada won't put a hold on its digital services tax on big tech companies, set to take effect on June 30. Pressure has mounted on Ottawa to pause the tax ahead of trade...

10m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police arrest 11, more than 100 charges laid in taxi scam that cost victims $500K

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested, and more than 100 criminal charges have been laid in an extensive taxi scam that involved several unsuspecting victims. Investigators unveiled the results...

updated

32m ago

TTC streetcar derails at Bathurst and Dundas, service resumes on 3 downtown routes

Streetcar service along three TTC routes has resumed regular service following an overhead power outage caused by a derailment downtown. The streetcar derailment, which happened at Dundas Street West...

updated

9m ago

Canada facilitating commercial flights home for citizens fleeing Israel, Iran: Anand

The federal government will help Canadians in Israel and Iran to fly home once they reach neighbouring countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Thursday. "We are planning commercial options...

16m ago

Champagne says Canada won't pause digital services tax

OTTAWA — The finance minister says Canada won't put a hold on its digital services tax on big tech companies, set to take effect on June 30. Pressure has mounted on Ottawa to pause the tax ahead of trade...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Taxi scam in Toronto frauds hundreds of victims, more than $500K in losses

Toronto Police say they have arrested 11 people and continue to search for two suspects linked to a criminal network running taxi scams that have allegedly stolen from more than 300 people.

12m ago

2:17
Temperatures cool down ahead of heat wave

The GTA will see on and off showers throughout Thursday with cooler temperatures, before a heat wave hits the region this weekend.

12h ago

2:08
Police search for suspect in deadly East York stabbing

Toronto police release an image of a suspect wanted in the city’s latest murder. Shauna Hunt is at Danforth and Coxwell where a man was stabbed to death.

1h ago

2:29
Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A report by CivicAction shows that middle income earners are being squeezed out of Toronto by high housing costs and congestion. The report says without changes, essential workers like nurses and teachers will leave the city.

19h ago

1:10
Arson attacks linked to tow truck crime ring caught on surveillance

Toronto Police released footage of two arson attacks allegedly linked to a tow truck crime ring as similar incidents continue to grow in the city.

19h ago

More Videos