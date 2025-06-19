Canada announces retaliatory measures on U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is taking steps to protect the steel and aluminum industries with new counter-tariffs and protectionist policies.

The prime minister says Ottawa is introducing rules on June 30 that will limit federal procurement to using steel and aluminum from Canada and “reliable trading partners.”

New tariffs will be imposed in the coming weeks to protect the industry from unfair trading practices and overcapacity, Carney says.

The heads of the Canadian Steel Producers Association and the United Steelworkers are visiting Parliament Hill on Thursday and calling for urgent action from the federal government.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports in March, and hiked that rate to 50 per cent earlier this month.

Canada responded with counter-tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum products in March.