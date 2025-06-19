breaking

Canada announces retaliatory measures on U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

Aluminum cans seen at a brewery in Ontario. (Tony Fera/CityNews)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2025 1:47 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 2:03 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is taking steps to protect the steel and aluminum industries with new counter-tariffs and protectionist policies.

The prime minister says Ottawa is introducing rules on June 30 that will limit federal procurement to using steel and aluminum from Canada and “reliable trading partners.”

New tariffs will be imposed in the coming weeks to protect the industry from unfair trading practices and overcapacity, Carney says.

The heads of the Canadian Steel Producers Association and the United Steelworkers are visiting Parliament Hill on Thursday and calling for urgent action from the federal government.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports in March, and hiked that rate to 50 per cent earlier this month.

Canada responded with counter-tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum products in March.

Top Stories

Toronto police arrest 11, more than 100 charges laid in taxi scam that cost victims $500K

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested, and more than 100 criminal charges have been laid in an extensive taxi scam that involved several unsuspecting victims. Investigators unveiled the results...

12m ago

Canada facilitating commercial flights home for citizens fleeing Israel, Iran: Anand

The federal government will help Canadians in Israel and Iran to fly home once they reach neighbouring countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Thursday. "We are planning commercial options...

2h ago

New measles cases increase for third week in northern Ontario public health unit

A northern Ontario region that saw its first measles infection in April is now seeing dozens of new cases for the third week in a row. Public Health Ontario is reporting 96 new measles cases in the...

39m ago

Doug Ford says he treats First Nations 'like gold' but they 'keep coming hat in hand'

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is willing to give First Nations what they want for their support in developing mines, but they cannot "keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government"...

19h ago

