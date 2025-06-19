3 TTC streetcar routes affected following downtown derailment

The TTC says a streetcar derailed at Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street on June 19, 2025. (Bert Dandy/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 19, 2025 8:40 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 9:05 am.

Officials with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) say three streetcar routes are affected following an overhead power outage caused by a derailment downtown during the Thursday morning rush hour.

The streetcar derailment, which happened at Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street, is impacting service on the 505 Dundas, 506 Carlton and 511 Bathurst routes.

The TTC says shuttle buses are running as streetcars along the routes are diverting in the area.

The transit agency says it is still investigating how the derailment occurred, but adds that no injuries were reported.

The derailment is also affecting drivers, as the eastbound and westbound lanes of Dundas at Bathurst and southbound Bathurst at Dundas are closed to traffic.

Toronto police say drivers can expect delays in the area and to consider alternate routes.

It’s not yet known when streetcar service will resume along those routes.

Click here for the latest TTC updates.

Crews work to fix the overhead wires following a TTC streetcar derailment at Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street on June 19, 2025
Crews work to fix the overhead wires following a TTC streetcar derailment at Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street on June 19, 2025. (Bert Dandy/CityNews)
Top Stories

Toronto police to reveal major fraud bust involving luxury goods, art, and multiple arrests

Toronto police are set to unveil the results of a sweeping fraud investigation that has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury goods and artwork. Investigators...

3h ago

Suspect reportedly seen with gun takes off after crashing into police cruiser in Kensington Market

Authorities say a person reportedly seen with a gun early Thursday morning in the Kensington Market area crashed into one of their cruisers and drove off. Just before 4:30 a.m., the Toronto Police Service...

1h ago

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

1h ago

Toronto police arrest 20, lay more than 100 charges in tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have unveiled the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps, saying 20 people have been arrested with more than 100 charges laid. TPS says Project Yankee saw...

4h ago

