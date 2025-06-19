3 TTC streetcar routes affected following downtown derailment

Officials with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) say three streetcar routes are affected following an overhead power outage caused by a derailment downtown during the Thursday morning rush hour.

The streetcar derailment, which happened at Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street, is impacting service on the 505 Dundas, 506 Carlton and 511 Bathurst routes.

The TTC says shuttle buses are running as streetcars along the routes are diverting in the area.

The transit agency says it is still investigating how the derailment occurred, but adds that no injuries were reported.

The derailment is also affecting drivers, as the eastbound and westbound lanes of Dundas at Bathurst and southbound Bathurst at Dundas are closed to traffic.

Toronto police say drivers can expect delays in the area and to consider alternate routes.

It’s not yet known when streetcar service will resume along those routes.

