Toronto police to reveal major fraud bust involving luxury goods, art, and multiple arrests

A Toronto police officer is shown in this undated image. Photo: Canva.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 19, 2025 5:50 am.

Toronto police are set to unveil the results of a sweeping fraud investigation that has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury goods and artwork.

Investigators say seized luxury items and art will be displayed during the “Project Fare” press conference, slated to begin at 10 a.m.

In 2024, Toronto police recorded just over 16,700 fraud reports, with total estimated losses reaching approximately $368.6 million, equating to an average of 45 reports per day.

According to Toronto police data, the top five financially damaging scam types (by reported dollar losses) were online investment scams ($71.2 million), account takeovers ($36.1 million), romance scams ($34.5 million), cryptocurrency scams ($32.8 million) and identity theft ($16.4 million).

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

15h ago

Toronto police arrest 20, lay more than 100 charges in tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have unveiled the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps, saying 20 people have been arrested with more than 100 charges laid. TPS says Project Yankee saw...

1h ago

3-year-old Montreal girl missing since Sunday found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal who had been missing since Sunday was found alive in Ontario Wednesday afternoon, putting an end to four days of searching across hundreds of kilometres over two provinces....

10h ago

Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A new report on affordability reveals that middle income earners are leaving Toronto as a result of high housing costs and congestion. CivicAction, a non-profit organization, released the report saying...

11h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects wanted, 1 charged in high-speed chase that led to 1 suspect's fall from the Gardiner

A man has been charged and three suspects are wanted in connection to a high-speed chase that led to one suspect's fall from the Gardiner Expressway Monday night. Toronto police say just after 11 p.m.,...

15h ago

Toronto police arrest 20, lay more than 100 charges in tow truck wiretap investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have unveiled the results of an investigation into tow truck wiretaps, saying 20 people have been arrested with more than 100 charges laid. TPS says Project Yankee saw...

1h ago

3-year-old Montreal girl missing since Sunday found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal who had been missing since Sunday was found alive in Ontario Wednesday afternoon, putting an end to four days of searching across hundreds of kilometres over two provinces....

10h ago

Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A new report on affordability reveals that middle income earners are leaving Toronto as a result of high housing costs and congestion. CivicAction, a non-profit organization, released the report saying...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Police search for suspect in deadly East York stabbing

Toronto police release an image of a suspect wanted in the city’s latest murder. Shauna Hunt is at Danforth and Coxwell where a man was stabbed to death.

12h ago

2:29
Middle income earners increasingly looking to leave Toronto: report

A report by CivicAction shows that middle income earners are being squeezed out of Toronto by high housing costs and congestion. The report says without changes, essential workers like nurses and teachers will leave the city.

13h ago

1:10
Arson attacks linked to tow truck crime ring caught on surveillance

Toronto Police released footage of two arson attacks allegedly linked to a tow truck crime ring as similar incidents continue to grow in the city.

14h ago

0:42
Toronto officer found guilty in fatal assault of teen avoids jail time

Toronto police officer Calvin Au has been sentenced to 12 months probation in the fatal assault of teenager Chadd Facey.

17h ago

2:18
Man fatally stabbed in Danforth, police still searching for suspect

A man in his 20s has been fatally stabbed in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood where police continue to search for the suspect.

17h ago

More Videos