Toronto police seek suspect in online sale meet-up robberies

Rayman Zen, 20, of Toronto. Toronto police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 19, 2025 11:19 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2025 11:38 am.

Toronto Police are trying to track down a suspect in a series of robberies connected to online sale meet-ups.

Investigators say Rayman Zen, 20, of Toronto, responded to social media posts about items for sale between April and June 2025.

Zen then allegedly agreed to meet the sellers at locations throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to purchase the items.

Instead, police contend he robbed the sellers.

Investigators say Zen used the names Yoon Ji Hoon, Jin Takashi and Ki Dong Wu when arranging the meet-ups online.

He’s now being sought on numerous charges, including theft over $5,000, robbery, robbery with a firearm, prowling by night and possession of a weapon.

