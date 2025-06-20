2 woman facing 18 charges in connection with human trafficking in Golden Horseshoe

Two women have been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in which one man is already facing more than 40 charges.

Police in Peel Region say they began an investigation in October 2024 in conjunction with Halton police after two women, who were not known to each other, came forward and alleged they had been sexually trafficked throughout the Golden Horseshoe area.

In the fall of that year, police arrested 37-year-old Marcus Moses, also known as “King Marlow” or “Marlow,” and charged him with 26 offences related to human trafficking, drug trafficking and weapons possession.

Investigators say Moses remains in custody, and an additional 20 charges have been laid after new victims came forward.

Police say two women, 31-year-old Ashley Mullings of Thorold, and 34-year-old Tiana Beckford of Thorold, have since been arrested and are facing a combined total of 18 charges ranging from human trafficking, advertising sexual services, weapons and drug possession.

Both women have since been released on bail with court conditions, according to police.

Investigators say they believe there may be other alleged victims of both Moses and the two women, particularly in the Golden Horseshoe area, dating back to 2014. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.