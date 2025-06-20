Anne Murray digs into the vault for album of decades-old unreleased tracks

TORONTO — Anne Murray is digging into the archives for a new album of previously unreleased songs.

The singer announced news of the compilation, “Here You Are,” on Friday – her 80th birthday.

Universal Music Canada says it features 11 songs recorded between 1978 and 1995, an era the label describes as Murray’s “vocal peak.”

The disc also includes a cover of the 1983 Bryan Adams hit “Straight From the Heart.”

Universal says the song was initially recorded for Murray’s 1984 album “Heart Over Mind,” and includes background vocals by Murray’s daughter Dawn and a pedal steel solo by her nephew, Dale.

The project is Murray’s 33rd studio album, and is set for release Sept. 5.

The first single, “Rest Easy (In My Love),” was recorded in spring 1989 and originally considered for that year’s compilation album, “Greatest Hits Volume II.”

Universal says the eponymous title track, “Here You Are,” was once in the running for Murray’s 1996 self-titled album.