RCMP confirm two dead in Banff National Park rockslide

A second body has been recovered following a rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park.

The individual was found during search efforts Friday morning which used infrared technology. RCMP are in the process of notifying the hiker’s next of kin.

A 70-year-old woman from Calgary was the first reported victim of the incident, which happened around 1:30 p.m. MDT on Thursday.

Three others who were taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and ground ambulance on June 19 are all reported to be in stable condition.

RCMP say at this time, there are no additional people who have been reported missing and no additional unidentified vehicles at the trailhead at Bow Lake.

Parks Canada visitor safety will continue to work Friday with support from a geotechnical engineer with Canada Task Force One (CAN-TF1 Vancouver), as well as members of Canada Task Force Two (CAN-TF2 Calgary) and their partners in the Calgary Police Service.

Bow Lake and the trail to Bow Hut have reopened. However, Bow Glacier Falls remains closed to all visitors.

The Bow Glacier Falls hiking trail is a nine-kilometre route open year-round, running along the edges of Bow Lake. It’s considered a moderate challenge for hikers, and day-trippers include families.

A no-fly zone remains in place to ensure public safety and for park operations.

Banff National Park remains open and safe to visit.

‘It was like a tidal wave’

Elizabeth Jackson, who lives in Cochrane, regularly hikes in Kananaskis Country.

She made the two-hour drive out to Bow Glacier Falls early Thursday morning to do a solo hike she had completed twice before.

This one, however, will be one she will never forget.

“I was right there when it happened,” she told 660 NewsRadio. ” I was below the group of hikers that stayed up there and unfortunately, one member of that group didn’t make it out.”

Jackson said she had stopped to chat with one of the women in the group who wanted to pet her dogs.

“I just heard this cracking sound and I looked to my left and just saw this huge shelf of rock dropping, just completely letting go,” she recalled. “That sound will forever make the hair on the back of my neck stand up.”

She adds that most hikers know what rock fall sounds like, but this was different.

“To hear that much coming down, it was like a tidal wave,” Jackson said, describing the deafening sound.

It was at this point she began to fear for her life.

“I just knew there’s no way I could survive that amount of rock coming at me,” she said. “I’ve never thought I was going to die before, that was definitely the first time in my life where I thought I was going to die.”

Jackson ran as fast as she could away from the scene and began pitching in to help those who were injured.

She and others on the trail began activating their emergency satellite devices. About an hour later, helicopters arrived to rescue Jackson and the other hikers.

A lover of the mountains who was raised in B.C., Jackson says this incident has changed the way she feels about spending time in the Rockies.

“If I ever do that hike again, I will go to just the viewpoint, and that’s the furthest I would ever go,” she said. “The mountains aren’t forgiving and you always have to be prepared, and you just have to be very careful.

“I hope it doesn’t stop me from hiking entirely. I’m sure I’ll get out there again, but as of right now, I just don’t really feel like it.”

-With files from Logan Stein